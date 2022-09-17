Meigs County Tigers Head Coach Jason Fitzgerald thought he saw something he could exploit in Tellico Plains’ punt formation before Friday’s game.
That proved to be true come game time, as the Tigers blocked the visiting Bears’ punt on their opening possession. Meigs cashed in on the short field for a touchdown.
That score opened up the floodgates, leading to a 39-0 Meigs County (3-2, 1-1 Region 3-2A) home win.
The opening possession for Tellico (2-3, 0-2) ended in a three and out and, when Landon Hollinghead went to punt it, the Tiger special teams converged and blocked it.
“We talked about that on Monday that we’d not had any big plays in special teams, so let’s go get something,” Fitzgerald said. “We thought we could block the punt because they’re really tight and (the punter)’s close to the line when he punts. We worked all week on getting one and we were able to get that first one.”
That gave the Tigers possession on the Bear 8 and it took just one play for Tylan Kraskouskas to head over right tackle and into the end zone. The two point conversion attempt failed, leaving the Meigs lead at 6-0.
The Bears went backward on their next possession, moving 10 yards back on a hold and then one more yard back on a loss of yardage. After a completion for no gain, Hollinghead tried another pass and this time it was pulled in by Joe Gunner Grant for Meigs.
The Tiger offense took back over at the visitors’ 17 and this time it was two plays to find paydirt, with Kraskouskas taking it over the right side again for a 16 yard score. The two point conversion attempt again failed, but Meigs’ lead stood at 12-0.
Both scores were initiated by big plays from the special teams and secondary to stake Meigs out to the advantage.
“That’s the two things we’d talked about,” Fitzgerald said.
He noted that along with making plays in special teams, improved defensive play had been a focus as well.
“On defense we had talked all week that it was time to hold some people,” Fitzgerald said. “We’d been giving up some points.”
While he hoped for the defense to step up, Fitzgerald said this was particularly impressive to him.
“The staff did a good job, the kids did a good job to get the shutout because that team right there had scored 20 points on every team they played,” he said.
Tellico’s lowest point total coming into the game was 21 against McMinn Central and the Bear offense was averaging 28.5 points per game.
The Tigers beat their season average of 22 points per game by a decent margin Friday night and Fitzgerald said he saw improvement on the offensive side of the ball as well.
“Offensively we took care of our turnovers,” he said. “We still have a few too many penalties and we’ve got to clean that up, but we’re getting better week by week.”
Everything offensively for Meigs starts up front and Fitzgerald was happy with the running game Friday night.
“Any time you can run the football you can throw it when you want to,” he said. “We were able to get some passes and do some things, but that’s because they had to stick everybody in the box to stop the run.”
Midway through the second quarter, the Tigers struck again – once again on the ground.
After a drive that included a 33-yard scamper by quarterback Ethan Meadows, the Tigers capped it off with a three yard punch from Hiefnar. Zane Arbuthnot added the point after and Meigs’ lead grew to 19-0.
With the Tigers having accumulated 79 yards on 10 carries to that point in the game, they began seeing single coverage on the receivers and it paid off on the following drive.
Luke Pendergrass started things off with a two yard run and then Tuff Ricker took off for 22 yards over the left side. A fumbled pitch lost 16 yards and set the Tigers up in a pretty big hole, at 2nd and 26 from the Tellico 46, but Meadows found Kraskouskas for eight yards and then Ricker beat man coverage down the right sideline and Meadows hit him for a 38-yard score.
Arbuthnot stayed perfect on PATs, putting Meigs up 26-0, which was the halftime score.
After Tally Lawson was crowned homecoming queen at halftime, the Tigers took the ball to open the third quarter and ensured a quick and happy homecoming game.
Pendergrass started the drive with a six yard run and, later, Meadows found Payton Armour for 11 yards.
After a one yard run by Ricker, Hiefnar took control of the drive with a five yard punch and then a 28 yard scamper down to the Bear 7.
Meadows capped the drive by hitting Ricker on a swing pass that he took into the end zone. Another two point conversion failed, but Meigs had already surpassed the mercy rule trigger and the clock ran non-stop the rest of the game.
The final score of the contest came with 5:34 remaining when Hiefnar again ran through several Tellico defenders for a 10-yard score. Arbuthnot hit the PAT to cement the final tally.
Overall, Fitzgerald was happy with what he saw from the Tigers.
"We came out and took care of our business and that's what I was proud of," he said.
The Tigers now turn their attention to longtime rival McMinn Central, visiting the Chargers (4-1) on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
