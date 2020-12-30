Three seniors who have been key parts of Meigs County back-to-back state runner-up finishes have earned even more recognition.
Running back Will Meadows, offensive lineman Malachi Hayden and linebacker Hagen Lowe were named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) All-State Team for Class 2A, which was released today.
Meadows and Hayden earned the distinction for the second straight season, while it was Lowe’s first All-State award in the wake of the Tigers’ second consecutive trip to the Class 2A Blue Cross Bowl.
“I’m just proud of those guys and the things they have accomplished,” said Tigers coach Jason Fitzgerald. “Those three seniors, and our senior class, have done a great job. It’s an individual award for them, but we get that many on there because of the success that we’ve had. So not only is it an individual award, but it’s a team award.”
As a Mr. Football finalist this season, Meadows’ inclusion was automatic. The Tigers’ feature running back ran for more than 1,700 yards and 28 touchdowns on 205 carries this season.
In front of Meadows was Hayden, who led an offensive line that powered a Meigs’ ground attack that averaged nearly 250 rushing yards per game this year. The 6’3”, 285-pound Hayden is still deciding among several college offers. Lowe, the leader of the Tigers’ defense at linebacker, recorded 93 tackles this season.
The TSWA team is one of two major All-State teams in the state of Tennessee. The Tennessee Football Coaches Association (TNFCA) is expected to release its All-State team the first week of January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.