Riceville and Mountain View split their varsity basketball games on Thursday at Riceville Elementary.
Mountain View won the girls' game 36-13. Tessa Clark led the Lady Tigers with 9 points, with Jaxyn-Meadow Hawn scoring 7 and Camryn Loden and Addie Williams 6 each. For Riceville, Hanah Clark scored 9 points and Katelyn Edmonds 4.
Riceville won the boys' game 63-25. Jacques Williams led the Wildcats with 18 points, and Brady Mullins scored 14 and Will Benton 10. For Mountain View, Raymond McCarty scored 16 points and Tay Hardy 9.
Riceville's junior varsity boys also won 42-13, with Jaxson Gonzalez scoring 9 points and Bryce Mullins, Gage Hester and Jaxon Clements all with 6 each. Austin Evans scored 7 points for Mountain View.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.