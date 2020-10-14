Things have been too easy for McMinn County so far this season — and it has Coach Bo Cagle a bit worried.
The Cherokees expect that to change in a hurry 7:30 p.m. Friday when they head down to Benny Monroe Stadium at Cleveland, beginning a critical stretch against their three toughest Region 2-6A rivals.
The Tribe hasn’t faced much, if any, adversity in its third 7-0 start to a season since 1975, which has featured McMinn smashing its opponents by an average margin of 40 points. But the Blue Raiders may be the opponent most likely out of whom the Cherokees have faced so far to make it a four-quarter game.
“We haven’t had any adversity this year, and it’s real scary when you haven’t had any, because you don’t know how you’re going to react,” Cagle said. “So when you get down in the game and things don’t go the way you exactly planned them to go, and maybe the team gets a lead on you and you’ve got to do something to come back, it’s how we’re going to handle that.”
McMinn, ranked No. 4 in Class 6A in this week’s Associated Press standings, is in the playoffs win or lose, but the Cherokees are playing for much more than that. Friday’s game is especially critical if the Tribe wants to finish in the region’s top two and avoid a potential trip to Dobyns-Bennett or Farragut in the first round of the playoffs.
“Not many McMinn teams go to Cleveland and get wins through our history, so it’s a big game for us to get better and improve and concentrate on region, because the last three games are the most important,” Cagle said. “This is that stretch that will determine playoffs, playoff positioning, region championships and non-region championships.”
Cleveland (3-4, 1-2) has shown signs this season that it can be dangerous. The Raiders played a close game in a 26-16 loss to Class 5A No. 3 Knoxville Central, walloped Soddy-Daisy 41-14 and had a reasonably competitive showing at Maryville, trailing only 13-0 at the half of a 34-7 loss.
In last year’s game, a 39-26 McMinn win, the Blue Raiders had rallied to within five points heading into the fourth quarter.
In the passing game, receivers Destun Thomas and Kley McGowan, at 6’2” and 6’3”, respectively, will test the Tribe secondary. And 5’10”, 200-pound running back Tetoe Boyd gives Cleveland a powerful ground game.
“They’ll throw it up and they can go get it, and they’ve scored on everybody,” Cagle said. “And then when you start looking at them a little bit too much, they’ve got some good running backs, especially that Tetoe Boyd. He brings the hammer when he runs, runs hard, runs downhill. So it’ll be a challenge for our defense because of the way they stretch the field and the way he runs the ball with so much power.”
Defensively, Cleveland is a base 3-4 but gives multiple looks — but Cagle said the Cherokees have seen many different defenses so far this season.
“We’ve just got to be ready for just about everything like we’ve been the last couple of weeks,” Cagle said.
And Cagle is hoping McMinn is more focused than it was last week in a 50-6 win over Notre Dame. The Tribe had seven penalties for 60 yards in that game.
“We were not mentally prepared in warm-ups, and it showed up with penalties in the first half,” Cagle said. “We played a team that wasn’t up to our caliber right now, but even though we won the game, we weren’t playing the way we needed to play and it’s because we weren’t mentally focused when we walked out of the locker room.”
McMinn’s allotment of tickets to Friday’s road game have already been sold out, but anyone who still wants to buy a ticket can do so at the following places in Cleveland: Cooke’s Food Store, Town Squire and Gobble Automotive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.