LOUDON – The McMinn County and McMinn Central cross country teams competed in the Metro Knoxville XC Loudon County Park 2021 meet on Thursday.
The McMinn boys finished second out of 15 teams, while Central's boys placed 10th. The McMinn girls were third out of seven teams, while Central did not have enough girls running to register in the team standings.
Tyler Bowers led McMinn's boys in eighth place with a time of 18:37. Shamus Crayne was 14th in 19:09, Micah Underdown 16th in 19:18, Josiah Townsend 25th in 20:01, Easton Schumacher 31st in 20:19, Luke Ramey 55th in 21:30, Braden Mayfield 61st in 21:43 and Eli Underdown 62nd in 21:44.
Jake Sheffey led Central's boys with a 29th-place finish in 20:06. Ivan Leger was 74th in 22:15, Gio Broling 76th in 22:18, Jacob Fasig 134th in 26:34 and Bradley Brackett 141st in 27:54.
Kate Sherwood led the McMinn girls in seventh in 23:47, followed by Merle Dettemering 19th in 25:09, Xiu Xiu Robinson 32nd in 26:30, Ashley Ratliff 33rd in 26:33, Lauren Green 41st in 27:07, Kinsley Hayes 60th in 30:08 and Kayden Durham 61st in 30:20.
Kaitlyn Rogers from Central finished 22nd in 26 minutes even, and Chelsea Banks was 75th in 33:05 and Hayleigh Knox 95th in 36:02.
