Englewood sweeps at Rogers Creek From staff reports Nov 8, 2022 Englewood swept its basketball games Monday at Rogers Creek.The Lady Rams won 60-17, led by Lily Wright with 20 points, Alahna Powell 13 and Malea Masingale 12. For Rogers Creek, Lilly Skidmore scored 8 points and Madi Bishop 5.Englewood's boys won 54-19, led by Samuel Miller with 21 points, Lincoln Pettitt 11 and Nolan Graves 7. For Rogers Creek, Caid Wilkins scored 8 points and Aiden Ingham 4.The Englewood junior varsity also won 25-10, led by Cooper Roberts with 8 points. For Rogers Creek, Logan Leamon and Rylan Greene scored 5 points each.
