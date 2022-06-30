GREENSBORO, North Carolina – The Regional Coaches of the Year for the NAIA were announced by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and ATEC on Tuesday. Tennessee Wesleyan head coach Billy Berry was named one of the ABCA-ATEC NAIA Regional Coaches of the Year, the fifth time he has earned the award in his coaching career. The association awards ten coaches in the NAIA with Regional Coach of the Year honors.
The ABCA/ATEC Regional and National Coaches of the Year are selected by members of the ABCA All-America & Coach of the Year committees in all nine divisions: NCAA Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II, and III, Pacific Association Division and high school.
Berry led the Bulldogs to a 56-8 overall record during the 2022 season, tying the record for most wins in program history. This marks the third consecutive completed season the team won 50 or more games and the fourth time under Berry.
TWU's 15th-year skipper pushed the program to its 10th consecutive Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Regular Season Title with a 27-3 record, the most conference wins in program history. The team also won the program's 14th AAC Tournament Title. The team's clinching of one of the conference titles marked the 20th straight year the Bulldogs have won either the AAC regular-season or tournament title. It was the program's 18th AAC Regular Season Title and 26th conference regular-season title overall.
While qualifying for their 13th consecutive NAIA Opening Round (one of only two teams in the NAIA to qualify for all of the NAIA Opening Rounds), Berry coached the team to a Kingsport Bracket Championship, the sixth Opening Round Title to send them to the Avista NAIA World Series for the sixth time. TWU finished the Avista World Series as one of the semifinalists.
The two-time ABCA-NAIA National Coach of the Year helped the team to win streaks of 23, 11, and 13 at three different points of the season. Berry coached the AAC Pitcher of the Year, the AAC Player and Newcomer of the Year, had three players named to the Avista NAIA World Series All-Tournament Team, and had four players earn NAIA All-American honors.
Berry's squad led the AAC in a number of offensive categories: runs (613), hits (738), doubles (156), triples (14), home runs (111), RBIs (562), batting average (.336), and slugging percentage (.571). Tennessee Wesleyan was the only AAC team to have over 100 home runs this season. The Bulldogs ranked top five nationally in a number of offensive categories.
