ENGLEWOOD – Molly Masingale dropped 30 points, including four 3-pointers, as McMinn Central stunned Bradley Central 75-69 in a battle of state-ranked teams Monday in The Roundhouse.
The Chargerettes, ranked No. 7 in Class 2A in this week's Associated Press state poll, handed the larger-school Bearettes, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, their first loss of the season.
"I wanted to be a threat at all three levels tonight," said Masingale, a Wofford commit. "I just took what the defense gave me, and my teammates were a big part of it. They find me when I'm hot, and they know when I'm open. They help me get the shots that I want."
Central (18-5) extended its winning streak to eight, with four games remaining on its schedule. Karina Bystry added 22 points for the Chargerettes. McCary Beaty chipped in with 12 points, and Maddox Mayfield scored 11 with three steals.
"I told them before we came out, if you don't think we are going to win just stay in the dressing room," said Chargerettes head coach Johnny Morgan. "If we can play defense like we are capable of playing, I think we got a shot this year."
Central won the first quarter 17-12 as both teams adjusted to each other's full-court pressure. Masingale dropped 11 points and added two assists.
The Bearettes (23-1) responded with a 6-0 run to start the second quarter. That run forced Morgan to insert Masingale back into the game after Bradley went up four with 5:34 left in the half. The Chargerettes wrestled the lead back to close the first half up 29-28. Mayfield ended the first half with eight points and two steals.
The Chargerettes outscored their guests 46-41 in the second half. Bystry heaved a half-court shot to beat the third-quarter buzzer and was fouled to give her three free throws to close the third quarter. Bystry scored seven points, and Beaty added eight points in the third.
"They're big, and everybody talks about, 'Well we're not that big and that's going to hurt us,'" Morgan said. "But if you get the ball and run it at them, they can't catch up to us. If we get it and go, we are pretty good."
Central went 25-31 from the free throw line and connected on six 3-pointers in the game. Masingale closed out the game with 14 points and Bystry eight in the fourth quarter.
BEARS 70, CHARGERS 43: Central's boys continued a tough stretch in their season with their fifth straight loss.
Gabe Masingale led the Chargers (8-16) with 13 points. Will Cooper joined him in double figures with 10, while Brayden Bystry, Jake Goodin and Carter Anderson each contributed four points.
Central only trailed 28-22 at halftime, but wasdown 46-28 to start the fourth after an 18-6 third quarter from Bradley.
"I think it was more of us, the turnovers and bad shot selection," said Central head coach Daniel Curtis. "It was a four-point game and we had about five possessions in a row in the third where we turned the ball over, or took a bad shot. It went from four to about 15 and we can't recover from that. Not against this bunch. We have to play better than that offensively."
With the postseason looming, Curtis knows what he has to do to get his team back on track.
"This is not the time for me to be mad, or throwing a fit," Curtis said. "It's time for me to enjoy it, and keep our psyche good and stay positive. I think we are doing some good things, but shots are just not falling. Hopefully down the stretch we'll start making some shots, and get hot. If we get hot we can be pretty good."
