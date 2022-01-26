SWEETWATER – For a while, and for the first time in the Area 5-AA tournament, the Cougars appeared like they were in for a challenge.
Turns out the Athens City Middle School boys were just conserving their energy for the right moment.
The Cougars led by just five points midway through the second quarter before switching to their full-court press and ripping off a 16-0 run, seizing control and coasting to a 65-44 win over North Middle of Lenoir City to claim the area championship Monday at Sweetwater Junior High School.
"Our game plan going in really was just run a zone defense in base,” said ACMS head coach Raymond Simpson. “And then when they got within six it was time to go press full court, and that made the biggest difference. We just kind of saved some energy, a few people have been sick, so that's what we did. When we went to press, that's what made the big difference, because we've done such a good job of that all year. And just handling the basketball.”
Brooks Berry led ACMS (22-1) with 24 points, 11 of those in the first quarter. But despite Berry's output in the opening six minutes, second-seeded North was hanging around, down just 16-13 before Bryson Webb made a bucket and Madden Cobb swiped a steal of the ensuing inbounds pass and drained a 3-pointer at the horn.
Top seed ACMS led 21-13 heading into the second quarter, but despite another Webb hoop and Berry three-point play, North got as close as 26-21 before the Cougars switched to their press and heated up from 3-point range.
Chase McDonald drilled back-to-back triples and Webb another to ignite ACMS' big run. A North basket just before halftime ended the Cougars' 16-0 spurt, but by then ACMS took a 42-23 lead into halftime.
The Stars never got closer than 17 points in the second half. The Cougars led 55-34 at the end of three.
Webb finished with 17 points for ACMS, with McDonald adding nine and Cobb eight. It was a dominating end to the area tournament for the Cougars even with sharpshooter Luke Lawson out for the championship game.
“They did such a fantastic job. They've played unselfish all year,” said Simpson, whose team's lone loss was during the regular season at Tellico Plains. “It's not about one person. They truly bought into the team concept. With all that, that's the biggest difference.”
With the area championship, ACMS is a No. 1 seed as it proceeds to the Section 1-AA tournament, which will begin later this week at Cleveland Middle School. As of press time Tuesday, the Cougars were still awaiting word on their opponent.
ACMS opens its sectional run on Saturday, with tipoff time to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.