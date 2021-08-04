Meigs County’s golf team slipped past Tellico in a district match at Mouse Creek Golf Course on Tuesday.
Sweetwater also competed, but that did not count as a district match. Had it been a district matchup Sweetwater would have finished last in the boys and second in the girls.
The Meigs boys defeated Tellico 177-182 with Sweetwater finishing with a 190. The Meigs girls won 82-111 over Tellico. Sweetwater shot a 110.
Meigs Coach Danny Wilson was proud of his team’s effort.
“All the girls played well and all the boys played well too,” Wilson said. “The boys played Sweetwater last week (in a non-district match) and we got beat pretty good, probably by about 20 strokes. Tonight we beat them by 13 strokes, so we made great improvement.”
Individually for the Meigs girls, Macey Bunch shot a 40 and and Madison Bradford fired a 42. In girls’ play, the top two scores count as the team score, but the other girls also played well. Carlee McLemore shot a 46, Michele Bradford a 53 and Zoe Womac finished with a 46.
The top four boys’ scores count. Connor Mason was the low scorer with a 38 while Brandon McLemore was next with a 41. Alex Schaumburg fired a 48 and Tanner McKenzie shot a 50.
First-year golfer Easton Meadows shot a 52. Other scores that did not count as they were not listed as one of the top five golfers were Matthew McKeehan with a 43 and Chandler Erwin with a 52.
This was the first match at Meigs County’s new golf home. The former Rock Springs Golf Course, now known as Mouse Creek Golf Course, has been bought by the Lingerfelt family.
“I like the course and what they are doing with it,” Wilson said. “They do a great job and they are very nice to us. We think it will be a great home course for us and it’s a place we all look forward to playing at.”
Meigs will play another home match at Mouse Creek today (Wednesday) at 4 p.m. and will travel to Loudon on Thursday.
