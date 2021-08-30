A rebuilding McMinn County team fell short of the win, but not before giving a more experienced Cleveland squad all it could handle.
The Cherokees were even in position to steal what could’ve been a statement victory, advancing as far as the Blue Raiders’ 16-yard line with 1:18 left in the game before Jayden Miller’s swing pass to Davion Evans on fourth-and-7 fell short of the line to gain.
Cleveland then ran three straight times after the turnover on downs, picking up the first down it needed to escape with the 21-17 win and hand the Tribe a loss in its season opener Friday at Cherokee Stadium.
“The only negative I see right now is up on that scoreboard,” said McMinn coach Bo Cagle. “And the positive about that is we’re getting better for next week. And sometimes it’s harder to come back after a win than it is a loss. I think our guys will be hungry after this because they felt like we played better and they got after a team.”
The Cherokees (1-1), who are still breaking in nine new starters on offense, had taken the lead on two occasions. Both times, the Blue Raiders, who returned nearly every core player from last season’s playoff team, had an answer.
Miller capped a nine-play, 44-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run with 1:34 before halftime, putting McMinn ahead 10-7. But Cleveland (2-0) responded by going 80 yards in eight plays, as quarterback Drew Lambert completed three passes of more than 10 yards. The last of those was a 51-yard play with Destun Thomas catching a ball off a deflection and setting up first and goal at the Tribe 3-yard line.
McMinn had stopped Isaiah Davis for no gain, with the Blue Raiders out of timeouts, but Lambert lined the Cleveland offense up with just enough time to get the snap off, and the quarterback plowed into the end zone at the halftime horn to put the Raiders back in front, 14-10.
And then in the fourth quarter, McMinn’s defense forced Cleveland into a fourth-and-18 at its own 16-yard line, and the ensuing punt traveled only 18 yards, setting up the Cherokees at the Raiders’ 32.
McMinn took four plays to reclaim the lead, 17-14, with Luke Hensley catching a screen pass from Miller and racing 12 yards to paydirt with 8:47 left.
“The game went exactly the way we thought it was going to go,” Cagle said. “It was going to go down right to the wire. And we were hard-hitting and tackling and being physical, and it gave us a chance to win, so now we understand that’s how we have to play football.”
But Thomas’ ensuing kickoff return set Cleveland up at its 39-yard line, and the Blue Raiders took advantage of the field position with a 10-play drive ending in the ultimately winning touchdown. A McMinn personal foul and a pass interference penalty helped the Blue Raiders along, and Lambert found Thomas on a fade in the end zone for the six-yard scoring play with 5:45 left.
That was enough time for the Cherokees to mostly stick to the ground. Evans, who finished with a game-high 119 rushing yards on 23 carries, ripped off gains of 12 and 10 yards during McMinn’s final drive. Miller broke two tackles on a third-and-7 for a 19-yard run that advanced McMinn into the Cleveland red zone with less than two minutes left, before the drive stalled on downs.
The Cherokees actually out-gained the Blue Raiders on total offensive yards 247-229, with the Tribe rushing for 199 yards as a team.
Both teams had their share of mistakes, as McMinn and Cleveland each committed two turnovers. The Blue Raiders were penalized 12 times for 100 yards, while the Cherokees committed seven infractions for 60 yards.
McMinn had begun the second half by forcing a Cleveland three-and-out, then sustained a promising 12-play drive to the Blue Raiders’ 10-yard line before a fumbled snap resulted in the turnover with 5:27 left in the third quarter.
Cleveland’s ensuing drive got set back by a chop block penalty, and Ty Runyan intercepted a Lambert pass to end it with three minutes left in the third.
“I haven’t watched the film, and I know we did some things wrong, and I know it cost us sometimes on plays that we ran, but at the end of the day, our guys played hard,” Cagle said. “They got after it, and they played for each other, and they never gave up. The last play of the game right there, they’re still fighting hard, so I’m proud of them for that. And that’s us, that’s McMinn County football, and if anything we’re going to play hard for four quarters and not worry about the scoreboard.”
The game did not look competitive at the start. McMinn went three-and-out on its opening series, and Cleveland took five plays to score the game’s first touchdown, with Lambert scrambling for 16 yards and Tetoe Boyd finishing the next play with a 24-yard burst to the end zone.
“It’s not a knock on a smaller school that we played last week, but the speed of the game is totally different,” said Cagle about the Class 6A Blue Raiders. “So we weren’t up to speed right off the bat, but we got up to speed. We knew that it might be something that got us early, but we normally settle into a game like that.”
Boyd did not return to the game after that touchdown, sustaining an apparent leg injury.
But McMinn’s next two drives ended in a lost fumble and a punt before finally putting together a nine-play drive in the second quarter that ended in a Spencer Sullins 25-yard field goal, cutting Cleveland’s lead to 7-3 with 9:06 before halftime. A Cleveland roughing the punter penalty kept that possession alive and helped McMinn to its first points.
In addition to that field goal, two of Sullins’ kickoffs went for touchbacks, and he recorded a 36.3 yard average on his three punts Friday.
“I told him when he kicked those two in the end zone and those punts he made, if you do that the rest of the year, you’re the MVP, I promise you,” Cagle said of Sullins. “Because that’s a game-changer when you’ve got somebody who can put it in the end zone and somebody who can flip the field punting the ball.”
Friday’s game against Cleveland was a non-region affair, after the Cherokees were dropped down to Class 5A with this current classification cycle, while the Blue Raiders remained in 6A.
McMinn seeks to take the momentum from Friday’s close loss while cleaning up its mistakes for its Region 4-5A opener 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Rhea County. Rhea (0-1) was off Friday due to COVID-19-related issues, and its only game so far is a 41-13 loss to Alcoa in Week 1.
