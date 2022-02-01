DECATUR — The Lady Tigers have had trouble with slow starts at times this season, but that wasn’t a problem Friday night.
The Meigs County girls jumped out to an early 15-5 advantage and led by 22 at the half on the way to a 52-19 home win over district foe Sweetwater.
“It was a good district win and we have another one Tuesday,” Lady Tigers Coach Derika Jenkins said. “I didn’t think we would (get off to a fast start) because we played yesterday (Thursday). But when we do it gives us confidence and we don’t have to play from behind.”
The Tigers, on the other hand, showed that how a team finishes is just as important as the start.
The Tigers led 13-4 in the first quarter but later found themselves in a battle as the Wildcats rallied to take the lead in the third quarter.
The Tigers were outscored 19-5 in the third quarter and 26-15 in the second half in a 48-39 loss.
Between about 6:30 left in the fourth and the 1:58 mark, Meigs scored on just two free throws.
“It’s pretty simple,” Tigers coach Sammy Perkinson said about why his team lost. “Sweetwater did a good job defensively in the second half. They defended us pretty good.
“Now, I thought once we got behind we pushed the issue more than we needed to. We were down only four, you don’t need to panic and get all four points in one trip.”
The Lady Tigers and Tigers have two district games left in the regular season with a road game at Kingston on Tuesday and a home game versus rival McMinn Central on Friday.
The Lady Tigers are currently in second place with a 7-1 district record behind front runner McMinn Central, who is 7-0. Meigs’ only district loss is to Central. Tellico Plains is 3-3 in the district.
On the boys’ side, Sweetwater leads the district with a 7-0 record. McMinn Central is 5-2 and Meigs is 5-3 while Kingston is 3-3. That makes Meigs’ matchup with Central on Friday a big one, if the Tigers can get by Kingston on Tuesday.
The top two teams in the district receive first-round byes in the district tournament.
The 2021-22 basketball homecoming queen was announced at halftime of the boys game. That honor went to Kendra Cornelius, who was escorted by Archer Reese.
Sweetwater didn’t score its first bucket until 4:40 left in the first quarter and later hit a three-pointer, but that was all the points the Lady Wildcats scored in the opening period.
Meanwhile Lawson hit another basket, Cayden Hennessee added a three-pointer and Meigs finished the first ahead 15-5.
Sweetwater cut into that lead early in the second quarter, but that rally didn’t last long.
Up 15-9, Meigs finished the quarter with a 17-1 run.
Fitzgerald started the run with a bucket and that was followed by field goals by Lawson, Sara Swafford, Alexis Kranz, a three-point play by Carroll, and then buckets by Swafford, Julia Howard and Kranz.
Meigs led 32-10 at the half.
The game was essentially over at that point, but the Lady Tigers made sure of it in the third, outscoring Sweetwater 13-5 in the period and held a 45-15 advantage going to the fourth on the way to a 33-point win.
Carroll led Meigs with 13 points as nine players scored for the Lady Tigers.
The first quarter ended with Meigs ahead 13-10.
As they did in the first, the Tigers started strong in the second with a trio of threes by Owens putting Meigs ahead 22-14.
But also like the first, Sweetwater surged at the end of the second quarter and Meigs led only 24-20 at the half.
The Wildcats hit a 3-pointer with 4:38 left in the third period to take a 29-28 lead and never trailed after that.
Meigs was still close, however, and trailed only 34-29 after three quarters despite only scoring five points in the third.
The game atmosphere was one of the best of the year so far in a close, highly competitive ball game. Even the opposing student sections got into it a bit, in a good way.
Meigs, knowing its dominance on the gridiron, chanted “let’s play football” and Sweetwater responded with “let’s play baseball.” Sweetwater won three out of the four games between the teams last season.
On the floor, the Wildcats slowly built up a solid lead and had a 46-34 advantage with just over three minutes to play.
Meadows hit a long-range three-pointer with 1:58 to play to make it 46-37. Over the next few possessions neither team could score until Meigs was forced to foul with under a minute to play.
The Wildcats made enough free throws to come away with the 48-39 victory.
Owens led the Tigers with 20 points.
Meigs only scored 15 points in the second half. While the Tigers hit seven 3-pointers, five by Owens, they only hit five field goals in the game.
