SEYMOUR — McMinn County recovered from a rough start to its weekend and left the Smoky Mountains on a high note.
The Cherokees began the Playing for a Cure Tournament on Thursday with a 7-0 loss to Christ Presbyterian Academy, then took a 4-1 defeat against Knoxville Central on Friday. But McMinn then rallied on Saturday for a 6-5 win over Montgomery Central, then concluded the tournament later that afternoon with a 5-3 victory over Station Camp.
“As the weekend went along we got a little better offensive approaches at the plate,” said McMinn coach Matt Ray. “We were a little slow getting going the first two games, and kind of in a lull, I’m not sure from what. But as the weekend went along the guys locked back in and got back to the things we talk about and the things we think brings us the most success.”
The Tribe (4-2) resumed District 5-4A play Monday at home against Walker Valley, after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian. McMinn plays the second game of the district series against the Mustangs 7 p.m. Tuesday at Walker Valley.
“We played some teams that have historically been good, some good programs, and we got better through the weekend,” Ray said. “It was a good weekend, good experience, a lot of baseball, a lot of at-bats, we got to see a lot of guys off the mound, and that’s why we do these early tournaments to get that early experience.”
BOBCATS 4, CHEROKEES 1 — Friday: Seven errors compounded McMinn’s inability to get a timely hit in its loss on the field of Seymour High School.
A wild pitch scored Knoxville Central’s first run in the top of the first inning, and the Tribe committed four of its errors in the sixth inning that helped the Bobcats put on three more runs.
The Cherokees did get eight hits, but they stranded 10 runners in scoring position and also struck out seven times. An RBI double from Ty Barnett, who hit 4-4, prevented the shutout in the bottom of the seventh inning. Sam Goodin followed by drawing a walk to load the bases with one out, representing potential tying runners, but McMinn’s next two batters struck out to seal its fate.
“When things aren’t going great for us, we’re too passive at the plate,” Ray said. “We’re looking for that perfect pitch. When we become a little more aggressive on fast balls around the plate, we get to the point that our swings are too big and guys are trying to do too much. And we preach line drives, ground balls and singles and just get guys on base and we try to create some things.”
The errors spoiled a solid outing from starter Matthew Pledge (L), who picked up eight strikeouts against four walks, one hit and one earned run through 4 1/3 innings. Jace Hyde struck out three in his 1 2/3 innings of relief, against two hits. Of Hyde’s three runs, one was earned.
CHEROKEES 6, INDIANS 5 – Saturday: McMinn trailed 5-4 after three innings before Jace Hyde’s RBI double tied the game in the fourth inning at The King’s Academy in Seymour.
Two walks and an error in the sixth inning then set up the Cherokees for the ultimately winning run off Barnett’s sacrifice fly to right field.
Pledge homered for two runs in the top of the third inning, which had tied the game at 4-4. Hyde, Goodin and Hunter McDonald all hit doubles against Montgomery Central, as the Cherokees ended a two-game losing streak.
McMinn out-hit the Indians 9-7, with McDonald hitting 2-3.
Ethan Barrett, who relieved Grady Prince in the third inning and went 3 2/3 innings, got the win and Ollie Akens the 1 1/3-inning save.
CHEROKEES 5, BISON 3 — Saturday: The Cherokees erupted for four runs in the first inning, and that was enough to hold on for a win over Station Camp to conclude the tournament at The King’s Academy.
Two Bison errors helped McMinn score one run, and Barnett doubled in the Tribe’s second score. A Norris RBI sacrifice fly and a Pledge single for a ribbie put McMinn ahead 4-0.
Station Camp scored two runs in the second inning and one in the third – none earned – getting within 4-3. But Jayden Miller (W) stayed steady through his five-inning start, recording six strikeouts against one walk and two hits.
Barrett picked up the two-inning save, with a Mason Roderick RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning helping that cause with an insurance run.
McMinn out-hit the Bison 6-2, while committing three errors. McDonald led the Cherokees at the plate hitting 2-4 with a double.
