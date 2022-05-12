OOLTEWAH — In a defensive standstill of a District 5-AAA tournament semifinal, one mistake could prove costly, and it did for McMinn County.
Ooltewah senior Jack Pectol finished with a header goal on a cross in the second minute of the second half, and that score was enough to hand the Cherokees a 1-0 season-ending loss Tuesday at Ooltewah High School.
“It was a hard-fought battle. We just lost No. 6 (Pectol) in the box right there, just a moment’s lapse, and they did a great job of capitalizing and putting it in,” said McMinn head coach Duane Rikard. “I’m really proud of the way our guys played tonight. We fought hard, and I think this is the closest Ooltewah has been played besides their loss to Bradley (Central). Just a good effort by our guys, and just unfortunate that was the result.”
The first half ended without a score, though both sides had a good look at the goal that went inches off frame. Zaamel Mercer went on a long run with 20 seconds left in the first half before his shot was just high of the crossbar.
The Cherokees had a couple of quality chances to score in the first 10 minutes after halftime, including a corner kick that just missed the header attempt of Bobby Rikard and another cross that just missed Spencer Sullins.
But most of McMinn’s attempts at shots in the attacking third the rest of the game met heavy resistance from Owl defenders.
Ooltewah finished with a 9-7 shots on goal advantage. The Owls also took five corner kicks to the Tribe’s four.
The loss ended the Cherokees’ season with an 11-5-2 record, which is a turnaround from a three-win season the year before. The Cherokees lose five seniors, including goalkeeper Noah Graybeal, who finished with eight saves in his final action Tuesday, and key midfielder Micah Underdown and defender Bobby Rikard.
However, a core of current sophomores and juniors including offensive threats Mercer, Sullins and Brady Ervin will help the Cherokees as they are expected to return next spring.
“Definitely rebounded well from last year,” Duane Rikard said. “Going forward is going to be tough. We have a great group of senior guys that were leaders on this team, and we’re really going to need the juniors and sophomores to step up next year and lead this team.”
