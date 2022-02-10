ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central took the broom to Polk County, winning both non-district matchups Tuesday.
The Chargerettes struggled early and led only by four going to the fourth quarter, but free throws and rebounding down the stretch helped them hang on for a 67-58 victory.
“We didn’t guard anybody,” Chargerettes Coach Johnny Morgan said. “We’d help out three times and then we’d forget to. We’d step out on the three a few times and then we’d forget to.”
Morgan added that it’s hard to keep players from scoreboard watching and that may have played a part in the game being closer than many thought it would be.
“Parents, and some kids too, look at the scores,” Morgan said. “Well, Polk lost to Meigs by about 22 or so and we beat Meigs by about 20 so they are thinking it’s going to be an easy game.
“I’ve had parents come up to me after games and say that was easy. No, no game is easy. Sometimes you have teams that make it look easy because they play hard. You have to stay hungry.”
The Chargers were locked into an even closer game, but still emerged with a 66-58 win.
“That was a good game for us,” Chargers Coach Daniel Curtis said. “Our press worked pretty well and we went to a 2-3 zone. I was afraid of going zone because they have some shooters, but we did a good job. Offensively we made some shots and got some rebounds when we needed them.”
Central’s Gabe Masingale finished with 29 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.
The Chargerettes (20-4) and Chargers (10-14) will host district opponent Tellico Plains on Thursday in a makeup game and then end the regular season on Friday at East Hamilton.
Polk bounced back, however, and led 14-13 after the one quarter of play.
Karina Bystry hit a three and then and later hit a bucket. Field goals by Molly Masingale and Reagan Baker made it 23-22, Polk, before a bucket by Mayfield put Central ahead 24-23.
The two teams exchanged the lead a couple of times before Central ended the half with an 8-2 run.
The Chargerettes were behind 29-24, but then Kara Crabtree, Masingle and Reagan Baker scored – the latter two buckets coming after Central’s press forced back-to-back turnovers – and Central led 30-29 with about a minute left in the half.
The half ended with Masingale hitting a pair of free throws and Polk making the final shot of the half and the Chargerettes held a 32-31 lead at the intermission.
Central increased that lead early in the third on a trey by Mayfield, two buckets by Masingale, a pair of free throws by Bystrey and then a field goal by Makinlee Buckner. Central led 43-38 at that point, but led only 44-40 going to the fourth.
Masingle and Kellan Baker lifted the Chargereettes to a 53-44 lead through the middle of the final period. Masingle hit two buckets while Kellan Baker hit a three-pointer and field goal.
Polk continued to hang around, but could not catch up. A Wildkitten three later made it 61-56, Central, but the Chargerettes twice in a row rebounded missed free throws on a pair of Polk 1-an-1’s in the final minute of play and that doomed the Wildkittens to the 67-58 loss.
Masingle led the Chrgerettes with 21 points while Kellan Baker finished with 13 and Mayfield had 11.
Down 20-9 early in the second, the Chargers rallied with a 14-0 run. Darius Carden sparked the run with a bucket, followed by a three-point play by Jacob Ferguson and a bucket by Masingale.
The run continued with a free throw by Isaiah Edmonds that cut Polk’s lead to 20-18. Two free throws by Jyrel Arnwine and Masingle gave Central a 23-21 halftime lead.
McCain Baker, Masingale, Arnwine nd Carden all scored early in the third, with Arnwine hitting a three, and the Chargers pushed their lead out to 34-25.
Polk again bounced back to make it closer, but Central had a 43-36 advantage going to the fourth.
At one point, the Wildcats cut Central’s lead to 46-42, but a trey by Carden, a field goal by Masingale and a bucket by Carden put the Chargers ahead 53-45 with a little over two minutes to play.
Central made 12-of-15 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter, with most of them coming in the final 1:35, as the Chargers earned the 66-58 win.
Masingale led the way with 29 points, Carden added 14 points and Arnwine finished with 13.
