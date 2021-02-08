The Tennessee Wesleyan women’s basketball team dropped a 63-52 decision to visiting Truett McConnell on Saturday.
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 19-9 first quarter lead with Kathaleen Alomar and Hannah Cherry pacing TWU early in the game.
Cambree Mayo, Madison McClurg and Ashley Baxter led Wesleyan at the end of the quarter and the Lady Bulldogs held a 10-point lead going to the second period.
Truett McConnell rallied to make it a 19-15 game with 5:14 left in the half, but Wesleyen surged ahead thanks to the efforts of Mayo, McClurg and Alomar and TWU led 28-20 at the half.
Truett McConnell controlled the third quarter, winning the period 24-7 and led 43-35 going to the final quarter.
Truett McConnell led by as much as 12 points in the fourth, but Wesleyan cut that lead down to six points after a bucket by Chloe Yearwood with 49 seconds to play.
Wesleyan trailed only 58-52 at that point, but the Lady Bulldogs had to foul late in the game and a late turnover didn’t help either as Wesleyan suffered the 63-52 setback.
Alomar led the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points while Mayo and Yearwood each finished with 11. Cherry added nine points.
Wesleyan shot less than 30% from the floor as a team and turned the ball over 22 times.
Truett McConnell shot 46% from the three-point line compared to Wesleyan’s 23%. Wesleyan also shot just 71% from the free throw line.
