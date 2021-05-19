The No. 13 Tennessee Wesleyan women's tennis team defeated Campbellsville University 4-1 in the first round of the NAIA Women's Tennis National Championship Tournament on Tuesday in Mobile, Alabama.
It was the Lady Bulldogs' program's first-ever victory in the NAIA national tournament.
Tara Gilich, Elisa Piquero, Natacha Mesa, Honoka Tsuji, Raquel Canadas and Linda Dimitroff all won their singles matches, and Gilich and Mesa won in doubles.
