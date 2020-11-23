McMinn County’s boys left a dazzling first impression for the new basketball season. And Cherokees head coach Ed Clendenen could still rattle off a list of what the Cherokees needed to do better.
That could be a scary thought for the Tribe’s future opponents after its 85-58 decimation of traditional Chattanooga basketball power Brainerd to open the season on Saturday at McMinn County High School.
For starters, that 27-point margin of victory could’ve been even more lopsided if not for McMinn (1-0) shooting just 13-32 on its free throws.
“I didn’t think we finished real good at times, but I thought we played well together,” Clendenen said. “I thought for the most part we made the right passes. We’ve got to do a better job from the free throw line.
“We’ve got to be a little more consistent. I thought we had a couple of spells where we didn’t play well, like the last three minutes or so of the first half and maybe a little bit there to start the fourth quarter.”
But for a first game of the season, without any of the usual summer camps and preseason scrimmages and jamborees leading up to it, Clendenen could enjoy this one for a day — especially against a Brainerd program that has participated in four of the last six TSSAA Class AA state tournaments.
“I’d like to see us get into more traps and rotations than what we did, but like I said, first game, a little nervous at what they could do and what they couldn’t do,” Clendenen said. “And Brainerd is very athletic and very well-coached, and they’ve got a really good team. They’re missing a kid inside who would’ve helped a lot tonight. But it was a good opener for us, a good test, playing against a very athletic team.”
The McMinn girls, on the other hand, began their campaign with a shocking 53-50 loss to Brainerd, whose Lady Panthers were coming off a 2-20 season last year.
The Lady Cherokees (0-1) only had seven players available, with several out due to contact tracing protocol, but their problems went well beyond a mere lack of numbers on both sides of the court. Offensively, McMinn shot 18-54 from the floor.
“I felt like we had great effort all night, but fundamentally defensively we weren’t moving our feet, too much reaching for the ball and trying to steal it from people instead of being fundamental defensively,” said Lady Tribe coach Tim McPhail. “And we’ve got to shoot the ball better. We got looks all night long, and we just didn’t shoot very well. And those two things have got to improve if we’re going to win ball games.”
McMinn remains home for its next games on Tuesday against Kingston. The girls tip off 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30.
“(Bebb) probably had the best practice of his career yesterday, and he really took it from the practice floor to the game floor tonight,” Clendenen said. “He did a really, really good job. I thought Hayden Frank did a really good job of rebounding the basketball. And that’s what we got to have out of him. The guards, we shot a little better the second half, but we can really shoot the basketball, and I thought we struggled tonight shooting the ball. And I don’t know if it was nerves or being pumped up or what, but we can really shoot it a lot better than what we shot it tonight.”
The Tribe raced out to a 15-3 lead and was ahead 19-7 after one quarter, forcing seven of Brainerd’s 22 turnovers in the opening frame. Bebb asserted himself in the post for seven of his points in the second quarter, as McMinn maintained a double-digit margin all the way to a 35-21 halftime advantage.
Threes from Beavers and Runyan ignited a 26-14 third quarter for McMinn that put the game out of reach. The Cherokees had their largest lead of the afternoon, 61-33, shortly before the third quarter ended.
Brainerd went on a 9-2 run after the Tribe subbed in a few players in the middle of the fourth quarter, closing the gap to 68-49, but McMinn countered with a 17-9 burst to finish the game.
“Obviously they were a lot bigger than us, but you’ve got to put your body on somebody,” McPhail said. “And we did not do that tonight. We gave up way too many second-chance points.”
Those rebounding woes continued, with the Lady Panthers picking up five more offensive boards and five second-chance points. However, the Lady Cherokees started some full-court pressure with about three minutes before halftime, forcing Brainerd into several rushed shots and turnovers and tying the game at halftime 20-20.
But then Raijeria Bell broke loose for the Lady Panthers, the transfer from Red Bank dropping 24 of her game-high 29 points after halftime. Bell alone scored Brainerd’s first 14 points of the third quarter, as the Lady Cherokees fell behind as much as 32-22 in the quarter.
“We did not have an answer for No. 23 (Bell) in the second half,” McPhail said. “We held her in check in the first half; she had five in the first half, then she comes out and scored 24 in the second half. We’ve got to do a better job of not letting one person take over the ball game.”
The Lady Cherokees did manage to close the quarter on a 12-4 run, which included Peytyn Oliver getting fouled on a 3-point attempt and making all ensuing free throws.
Eight more Bell points helped Brainerd stretch its lead back to seven points, 46-39, midway through the fourth quarter, but Oliver finally found her touch from 3-point range, cutting McMinn’s deficit back to four. But more turnovers, missed shots and defensive breakdowns leading to easy Brainerd baskets prevented the Lady Tribe from climbing back ahead.
Oliver led McMinn with 17 points, and Stinnett added 11 and Addie Smith nine.
