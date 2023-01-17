Meigs County's basketball teams found itself in a pair of down-to-the-wire contests Tuesday night at Polk County, with both games being decided on the final shot.
The Lady Tigers were on the winning end of a 37-35 game versus the Wildkittens after Lainey Fitzgerald muscled in a bucket with 1.3 seconds left to break the tie. Meanwhile the boys found themselves on the losing end of a 53-51 game following a buzzer-beating layup from the Wildcats.
The Lady Tigers (14-7, 3-1) never trailed in the first half and hit two 3-pointers. Mattie Moore had seven first-half points, and the Lady Tigers took a 19-17 lead into halftime.
Julia Howard's personal 6-0 run to start the second half, making the score 25-17. The Lady Wildcats (12-5, 6-0) ended their scoring drought with a three, but Talley Lawson answered for the Lady Tigers with a mid-range jumper. Polk hits another trey, forcing head coach Derika Jenkins to call a timeout. The third quarter ends with the Lady Tigers on top 27-24.
Lila Brown drained two free throws to start the fourth after driving hard and getting fouled. The Lady Wildcats connected on two 3-pointers cutting the lead to 31-30 with 3:00 to play in the game. Talley Lawson hit a running floater but The Lady Wildcats answer quickly making the score 33-32. Jenkins called a timeout with 2:15 to play in the fourth. Howard made a layup out of the timeout to make the score 35-32.
"We struggled tonight putting the ball in the basket," Jenkins said. "I told the girls we were going to have nights like that but we picked up our defense."
The Lady Wildcats called timeout with 51.5 left to play down three. Callie Brewer for the Lady Wildcats hit a three, tying the game 35-35. Jenkins called another timeout with 17.3 seconds to play. Lainey Fitzgerald then made the game-winning layup to win a defensive game.
"Tonight hopefully that shot gives her confidence to know that she is capable of putting the ball in the basket, and we need more of that," Jenkins said.
WILDCATS 53, TIGERS 51: The Tigers found themselves in the same situation that cost them their last game, as they lost on the final possession again this time to Polk County.
"In two games that's four straight buzzer-beaters in quarters, and we got to learn from that," said Meigs head coach Sammy Perkinson. "That's four straight quarters that we have had the basketball and give up the win that's the difference in the game."
Meigs (8-11, 3-3) took the first quarter 14-12. Ethan Meadows and Payton Armour both chipped in five points and both hit a 3-pointer.
The Tigers' defense in the second quarter held the Wildcats to only two points. The Tigers won the second 13-2 and led 27-14 going into halftime.
Polk County (9-4, 2-2) fought their way back into the game going on a 25-10 run in the third, taking the lead away from the Tigers to close the quarter ahead 39-37.
"They had good shots in the first half. They didn't fall," Perkinson said. "In the second half, I told them they were going to come out, press and attack the rim, and that's what they did."
Levi Caldwell hit a three to open the fourth, tying the game at 42. Both teams traded layups, tying it back up at 44. The Wildcats got fouled and hit one of two, giving them a one-point lead.
A Caldwell layup gave the Tigers a 46-45 lead with 2:57 left to play. The Wildcats hit a layup, going back up 47-46 with 1:24 left to play in the game. Polk and Meigs both traded baskets, but the Wildcats led 49-48.
Tuff Ricker nailed a three from the right corner, giving the Tigers a 51-49 lead. The Wildcats attacked the basket right away and tied the game at 51. The Tigers turned the ball over that led to a breakaway layup for the Wildcats that won them the game.
Meigs is back home Friday in District 3-2A play against Tellico Plains. The girls' game tips off at 6 p.m. and the boys' game at around 7:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.