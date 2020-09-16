The Tennessee Wesleyan men's soccer team crushed Bluefield 6-1 in their season opener on the road. The Bulldogs led 4-0 at halftime.
Harry Baggaley led with two goals, and Montel McKenzie, George Green, Billy Boag and Spencer Asamoah each scored one. Former McMinn County player Gustavo Nunez assisted on one of the goals.
The Bulldogs' next match is at home 4 p.m. Sept. 30 against Reinhardt.
The TWU women's match at Bluefield was postponed until Nov. 4. The Lady Bulldogs open their season Sept. 23 at Brenau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.