CLEVELAND – For the second time in as many weeks, McMinn County teammates Elena Kurowski and Kylee Hockman faced each other on opposite sides of the net.
The McMinn sophomores both advanced to the girls' singles championship match of the Region 3-Large Class tournament Monday at Tinsley Park in Cleveland, with only one trip to Murfreesboro on the line between them.
After a three-set match that ran more than two hours and featured many long points, Kurowski outlasted Hockman 7-5, 2-6, 6-2, to win the region title and the right to represent McMinn in the TSSAA Spring Fling next week.
Earlier Monday, Kurowski had overcome Leah Stransky from Cookeville in a three-set region semifinal, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, while Hockman dismissed Macey Tollison of White County 6-3, 6-0 in the other semifinal.
"I knew they could get to the district finals, but I didn't know about the region finals,” said McMinn coach Lynn Monroe. “But they did it. Both of them played great matches today. And even against each other, going to three sets, that just shows you they're both very good tennis players. Encouraging that they're sophomores. We've got two more years to do some winning.”
Kurowski and Hockman made for the first all-McMinn region championship singles match since Michael Hewgley and Neil Baldwin squared off on the boys' side in 2007 as juniors.
"I was telling Kylee earlier, I was having to do this with (former McMinn coach) Ms. (Susan) Ray,” Monroe said. “She was the head coach back then when Michael Hewgley and Neil Baldwin did this when they were juniors. I think that's the only time that this has happened, one boys' time and one girls' time. It doesn't happen very often.”
Hockman had built a 5-2 lead in the first set before Kurowski rallied to win five straight games and take that set.
“A lot of it is mental toughness, and I just don't really get down on myself,” said Kurowski about her first-set comeback. “I try to keep it positive even though it might be negative.”
But Hockman rebounded after letting the first set slip from her grasp, going back to what had worked for her before and taking the second set 6-2 to force a third set against Kurowski.
"I hit the ball way better way better than I used to, and I struck it way better than I have this whole entire tournament,” Hockman said. “So just hitting the ball better all around.
"In the first set, I had a big lead and lost my mental game, and then it slipped downhill and I wish I would've just worked through that tough spot.”
Hockman had taken a 2-1 lead in the third set, but Kurowski then broke Hockman's serve twice to surge ahead 4-2, then finished off the match with two more games.
Having battled Hockman twice during the tennis postseason, for a district and a region title, Kurowski was quick to call Hockman the toughest opponent she has had to face on her way to state.
"It's safe to say she is the toughest opponent I've played this year,” Kurowski said. “She hits hard and she runs me everywhere. She's just all-around a really good tennis player.”
Hockman returned that sentiment, noting how much they push each other to improve during the season.
“We grow together and make each other better, and I can't wait to play with her in more years to come,” Hockman said.
Kurowski and Hockman were doubles partners through the regular season this spring. And after the bittersweet experience of having the two teammates play against each other in the postseason, Monroe might consider entering them as a doubles team next year so neither keeps the other from going to state.
"I told them I don't know if I can do this for two more years,” Monroe said. “We may have to go doubles one year. But they both played really well, and I'm proud of both of them. I knew one had to go, and that's what I told them, 'Girls, one has to go home,' and that's not a good feeling. But they both played well.”
On the boys' side, Tucker Monroe, also a sophomore, had to forfeit his region semifinals match due to an ankle injury he sustained playing travel basketball Saturday. Tucker Monroe's injury advanced Alessandro Prando of Warren County to the boys' singles title match.
"I wish he could've played that guy, but it is what it is,” said Lynn Monroe. “Things happen, I hate it for him, and it was bad timing. But he'll have two more years, too, so I said we'll have to do this again.”
Walker Valley junior Jacob Johnson won the boys' singles region title match over Prando. In doubles, the girls' team from Cookeville and the boys' team from Cleveland won their championships.
Kurowski will play her first-round match in the state tournament 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro. Kurowski is matched up against Marisa Wirtz, a junior from Station Camp.
If Kurowski wins in the first round, she will play again 4 p.m. that day in the state semifinals. The state title match is 11 a.m. Friday, May 28.
“I imagine it's going to be be much tougher than region and districts,” Kurowski said. "But it's better to play harder people. It makes me a lot better.”
