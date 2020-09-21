DALTON, Georgia — The McMinn County boys' cross country team finished 14th of 23 teams in the Grove Level Stampede on Thursday. Out of the teams competing from Tennessee, the Cherokees were third, with Notre Dame seventh overall and Walker Valley eighth. Most of the teams in the field were from north Georgia, with a few from the Atlanta area, including co-champions Roswell and North Atlanta.
Tyler Bowers was 23rd out of a field of 205 boys' runners, with a time of 18:18. Micah Underdown was 41st in 18:57, Easton Schumacher 120th in 20:57, Sam Goodin 129th in 21:14, Luke Ramey 131st in 21:18, Ethan Meadows 133rd in 21:22, Kameron Phipps 146th in 21:45, Jordan Traucht 163rd in 22:08, Braden Mayfield 166th in 22:12 and Carson Black 182nd in 23:06.
Two McMinn girls competed in the girls' race, which had 45 runners and four complete teams. Tate Crayne was 26th in 22:51 and Aubrey Pickel 42nd in 23:51.
