Jalen Hunt and Bryce Goodner have been driving forces for McMinn County football the last four years, and on Wednesday they made their school a relevant part of the national college football signing stage.
Hunt started the afternoon in the McMinn County High School gymnasium putting ink on his commitment to Tennessee State University, and Goodner immediately followed with a signature on his letter of intent to attend and play for Virginia Tech.
That made the Cherokee duo the program's first two players to sign with NCAA Division I programs on the first day of the NCAA's Early Signing Period.
“I don’t know if we’ve signed anybody on National Signing Day before, especially the early period, so it’s lot of fun to be able to do something like this to honor these guys,” said McMinn coach Bo Cagle. “They’ve been a big part of our football program the last four years.”
Hunt, McMinn's all-time leading rusher and Mr. Football finalist, called signing with the Ohio Valley Conference program at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level a “dream come true” – and a dream that prevented him from getting some sleep the night before.
“I couldn’t really sleep. I didn’t go to sleep until 4 in the morning,” said Hunt, who had committed to the historically black university in Nashville exactly one week prior to signing day. “I was still awake. It’s a good relief, it feels good to know where I’m going already.”
And for the 6'3”, 300-pound Goodner, the most physically imposing member of the offensive line that helped pave the way for Hunt's record-shattering career, the moment he put pen to paper was something he could best describe as “crazy.”
By signing with Virginia Tech, the ACC program he had been committed to since August, Goodner became McMinn's first signee to a school at the level currently designated as Power Five since kicker Andy Bailey inked with Georgia in 2003.
“Just everything kind of set in at once, and I was thinking, ‘Man,’” Goodner said. “I was thinking about my high school career, my first day when I came in and worked out with the team, and I just went through it all in my head in like two seconds, and I’m like, ‘Man. It’s finally here.’ And I never expected to be doing this. So it’s just such a blessing.
“If I told myself as a freshman that you’d be playing college football anywhere, I don’t think I would’ve believed myself. It was kind of like, ‘Man, this is really happening. This is a reality.’ And it felt awesome.”
Hunt, whose high school career rushing mark stands at 5,754 yards, had been committed to Western Carolina since late July but decommitted in late November.
“It really was hard, I thought about it a lot then,” Hunt said of that decommitment. “God was just on my side, and it worked really well.”
A little more than two weeks later, Hunt picked Tennessee State out of a list of more than 10 offers, which also included Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee Tech, Indiana State, Western Illinois, Chattanooga, Austin Peay, Tennessee-Martin, ETSU and Arkansas State.
“It’s one of the best HBCUs in the country,” said Hunt, who will major in physical therapy. “(TSU head) coach (Rod) Reed, he’s just a good coach overall, and overall they just treat me like family.”
With the Tigers, Hunt also sees an opportunity to contribute sooner rather than later, both at running back and as a wide receiver in the slot, as long as he sticks to his freshman year plan.
“Going there, work hard the first semester, try to get playing time, get bigger, gain weight and just have fun,” Hunt said.
Goodner had seen the Hokies play on TV many times as he was growing up, including when they played Tennessee in the 2009 Peach Bowl and the 2016 Battle of Bristol.
“I watched the Battle of Bristol. I watched Virginia Tech on TV so many times during my life, but I never thought, ‘Man, I’m going to be there one day. I’m going to be on that offensive line and be there playing that high-tier football,'” Goodner said. “It’s work that going to make me better, is going to teach me a lot of lesson and really set me up for life after that.”
The Region 2-6A Lineman of the Year the last two seasons and a Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) All-State honoree last year, Goodner had earned offers from all eight Ivy League schools, Harvard being his first among those, as well as from Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)-level programs including Nevada, Toledo, Charlotte, Rice, Navy and Air Force during his recruitment.
That process reached a whole new level after the now-viral video of Goodner jumping out of a swimming pool feet-first. Virginia Tech reached out soon after with Goodner's first Power Five offer – and the only one he needed.
The culture at Virginia Tech reminded Goodner of his four years at McMinn, and he felt right at home after his visit.
“The coaches up there are a lot like my coaches here, just good old boys, and they just want to win football games and they want to see the best for you,” said Goodner, who will major in electrical engineering. “I was talking to them about how I’m going to get built up academically and mentally, physically, spiritually, and just become a better man. That’s my main goal, and that’s their main goal, to make me a better man, better football player, make me a good dad one day. And I love that.”
The way the Hokies play football under coach Justin Fuente – and did before him under legendary coach Frank Beamer – also reminded Goodner of his career with the Cherokees.
“The fans and the culture, that’s one thing I really like, too,” Goodner said. “They have a ‘hard hat mentality,’ and that’s how we play ball here, so I think it’s going to be fun getting to do that, just have that same style of play up at Virginia Tech.”
Goodner will have an adjustment to make position-wise. He played guard during most of his time at McMinn, and occasionally tackle, but he will be a center when he suits up for the Hokies.
“I think the two main adjustments I’m going to have to make is, No. 1, learning that muscle memory in terms of snapping the ball and still being able to take my two quick steps before I make contact,” Goodner said. “But other than that, I think I’ve got a little bit of mental preparation to do in terms of being able to call out the defense and call out plays for the rest of the offensive line, because that’s what the center does at Virginia Tech.
“Just like what (McMinn teammate) Garrett (Priest) does over here. He leads the offensive line and playing, and that’s going to be my responsibility, and so I’m really looking forward to getting used to that and learning about it.”
Cagle could name a couple of qualities in both of the Tribe's signees that he believes will make them successful in college football.
“Their work ethic makes them be able to compete at the next level,” Cagle said. “I think both of them have an opportunity to play. College is a different ball game. They’re going for their lives after school. I think they keep their priorities right, and football is a part of it and school is a part of that, too. And they’re going to have a lot of fun. It’s exciting, it’s a fun time, they’re going to be away from home, and there’s going to be a lot of things going on with them, but I think they’ll be successful in whatever they decide to do.”
Both signees' team-first mentality has also been and asset at McMinn, according to Cagle, and will be again in college. Cagle noted that Hunt, in addition to starring at running back, was a vital part of the Cherokees' defense, playing at various times cornerback, safety and linebacker. And Goodner, while mainly a guard, also played some tackle, and he even took snaps on the defensive line this year.
“They’ll be the first to tell you that this doesn’t happen without their supporting cast,' Cagle said. “And they’ve worked off of each other and worked for the team. They’ve never been a ‘it’s all about me’ attitude. They’ve always been about what’s best for the team and they’re able to move around and do different things.”
Both signees look back on their time at McMinn with fondness. Hunt and Goodner were instrumental in the Cherokees' last two seasons of success, which featured a combined 19-3 record and two consecutive runner-up finishes in a daunting Region 2-6A that includes Maryville and archrival Bradley Central.
The two signees go out with two straight wins over the Bears, as well as the program's first playoff win in eight years this season.
“I’m going to appreciate it a lot,” Hunt said. “I have so many memories from freshman year all the way to senior year and a lot of those memories built up over the past year. I had a fun time here.”
For Goodner, it's a time to appreciate the past while looking forward to the future.
“I’ve been emotional, but not in a bad way, because I know I’m going to miss my family, my friends and my coaches, but I’ve got a whole new family waiting for me up at Virginia Tech, and I feel like that’s what’s comforting me,” Goodner said. “And I have my best friends here, but I’m going to have best friends up there, too. So I’m excited. I’m a little bit sad, but I’m excited.”
And, of course, Goodner looks forward to experiencing Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium entrance to Metallica's “Enter Sandman,” one of the most iconic in college football, for the first time.
“I am looking forward to that moment, and I am really excited for it,” Goodner said. “And we have our own traditions at McMinn, and getting to do those traditions up there and running out on Lane Stadium and hearing everybody yelling and cheering, I think that’s going to be awesome. And I know those people get hyped up, it registers on a seismograph how much everybody gets jumping, so I’m real fired up for it. I know it’s going to be cool.”
