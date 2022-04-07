SWEETWATER — One bad inning ruined McMinn Central’s chance to sweep the series on Tuesday as the Chargers fell 10-2 at Sweetwater in the second game of a District 3-2A matchup.
The Chargers defeated the Wildcats on Monday and were tied 1-1 with Sweetwater on Tuesday, but a nine-run sixth inning put Central in a hole it couldn’t dig out of.
“We had our chances,” Central coach Chris Shepherd said. “We struck out way too many times today. But we actually played really well until the sixth – we fielded well and we pitched it well. Then in the sixth, I don’t know what that was. They do it (execute plays) in practice, we just have to do it in games.”
Shepherd did go on to say that starting pitcher Luke Morris threw the ball well.
The Chargers (3-8, 1-5 District 3-2A) will host Polk County on Thursday and travel to Polk on Friday. Both games will start at 5 p.m.
Sweetwater went up 1-0 in the bottom of the first on a pair of doubles.
The Chargers struck back in the third to tie the game at 1-1. McCain Baker led off the inning with a double and then stole third base. Alex Ring’s sacrifice fly brought home Baker.
Both teams put runners on base for the next few innings, but both pitchers managed to get out of trouble unscathed.
That changed in the bottom of the sixth when the Wildcats scored nine runs. A home run helped Sweetwater’s cause, but so did two errors by Central along with a hit batter and a bases-loaded walk.
Central did score a run in the seventh to make it 10-2. A.J. Hall led off the frame by reaching on an error and advanced on a single by Baker. Two outs later, Silas Ward singled home Hall.
The Chargers finished with four hits, with two of those by Baker, who went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. The other hits were by Ward and Morris.
Morris gave up four runs on six hits in five innings, striking out three and walking one.
Ring, Zak Derrick and Hall finished the game on the mound.
