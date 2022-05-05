Four athletes from the McMinn East middle school track and field team qualified for the TMSAA state meet with their performances Saturday in the Section 2-A/AA championship in Maryville.
Te’Ojah Lowary qualified in two events with a third-place finish in the girls’ 100-meter dash and second in the 400m. Bradley Mayfield placed third in the boys’ 110m hurdles, Jeb Goodin finished fourth in the boys’ shot put and Jake Goodin was third in the long jump.
The state meet will take place Saturday, May 21, at Franklin High School.
