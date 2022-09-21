The last time McMinn County played East Hamilton, the Cherokees came back from a double-digit deficit for a victory that swung momentum their way for the rest of the season.
McMinn is not in quite the dire straits it was in last season, which got off to a 1-3 start, but the Tribe (3-2) would still like to beat the Hurricanes again when they visit Cherokees Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday and enter its off week with the same positive momentum.
“It’s important for morale, but in whole big scheme of things, we’ve got to see if we’re getting better and improving, our team,” said McMinn head coach Bo Cagle. “We’ve got to look at ourselves, and much less the scoreboard, because things happen in the game that can win or lose those games. But overall, if we’re improving and getting better and doing the things we need to do, then that will be the most important thing going into the bye week.”
Offensively, East Hamilton (3-1) is led by Juan Bullard at quarterback. Bullard was the Hurricanes’ running back last season, but now takes the snaps this year.
“He’s a big, strong, physical guy, and they’re trying to figure out different ways to get him the ball and let him run it,” Cagle said. “That means you have to defend 11, which makes things a lot more difficult. But we know that, because that’s what we do, too. But the guy is, by trade, a running back, so it makes things difficult on your defense.”
But despite being a running back in the past, that does not mean Bullard is not a threat in the passing game.
“And he throws it well enough, and they’ve got weapons on the outside, especially on deep routes,” Cagle said. “They have guys who can play the ball in the air real well, they run the ball well, and they have guys who can do that. And then they’ve got some speedy guys at back, so you can’t just focus on the quarterback. So it’s going to be a challenge for our defense. It’s always a challenge when you’ve got 11 that you have to defend on the field.”
Defensively, East Hamilton runs out of a 3-4 base, and Cagle compared it to Bradley Central’s, which McMinn struggled with two weeks ago in the first half before making adjustments.
“They like to move people around, and we saw how much that confused us the first half of that Bradley game,” Cagle said. “So we’re going to see how much further we’ve gotten from that, if we’ve improved from that and gotten better from that game. They’ve got skill guys who are really good on the perimeter, so they’ll challenge us out there.”
And with East Hamilton’s kicking game, Cagle expects that the Cherokees will need to earn their points with long drives on offense. And field goals are a threat from the Hurricanes, just as they are from the Tribe with Spencer Sullins.
“Their special teams is like ours,” Cagle said. “Their kicker is really good, and their punter is really good, and they kick it in the end zone, so they’re a lot like us. It’s going to be a challenge, which is good. It’s a good time for a challenge, it’s not a region game, to see where we’re at and see how much better we’ve gotten, or if we have gotten better at this point.”
Caden Hester is again expected to start at quarterback for the Cherokees, with Jayden Miller still recovering from an injury to his throwing shoulder. Miller, however, will still line up at running back on offense and safety on defense.
Hester is coming off a performance against Howard in which he ran for 127 yards and four touchdowns on just four carries.
Last year’s game, at East Hamilton, McMinn fell behind 23-7 at halftime before rallying ahead, then preserving its comeback when Davion Evans blocked what could have been the Hurricanes’ winning field goal. The Cherokees won 30-29.
“It gave a really good taste in our mouth for the last half of the season,” Cagle said. “We were still reeling a little bit from the 1-3 start. We had beaten Howard but we really didn’t play well, and we really didn’t play well in the first half of that East Hamilton. But the second half, we came together as a team and started doing things right and getting better, and we come out with a victory on a great play, which obviously Davion Evans blocked that kick at the end of the game and made the difference, and it propelled us in the second half of the year.”
