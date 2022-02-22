Walker Valley had just ended the third quarter with four points in the last five seconds, and the entire Mustangs bench mobbed Heath Davis in jubilation after his backcourt steal-and-score at the buzzer.
The difference in energy was obvious, and top-seed McMinn County, down 11 points heading into the fourth quarter, never matched its No. 4-seeded opponent in that aspect and tumbled to a 67-55 defeat in the District 5-4A tournament semifinals Saturday at McMinn County High School.
It was a stunning turnabout against a team the Cherokees (19-11) had beaten twice by double-digits in the regular season, including a 14-point victory exactly one week prior to end the regular season.
“We had beaten them pretty handily a week ago, and our guys thought that Walker Valley was going to come in here and roll over, and they did not,” said McMinn coach Randy Casey. “They competed, and to their credit, they were ready, their coach had them ready, and our guys didn’t match their energy level. And when you don’t do that, it’s hard to beat anybody, and they just out-played us. They beat us to spots, they beat us off the bounce, we didn’t rebound like we normally do, and so when you do those things that’s what happens.”
McMinn fell behind 10-2 to start the game but closed its deficit to 13-9 at the end of the first quarter, then nudged ahead 28-27 at halftime.
But the Cherokees’ first eight possessions of the second half resulted in three turnovers and five missed field goals — four of those layups. That allowed Walker Valley (20-10) to surge ahead with a 7-0 run. On one possession, the Mustangs pulled three straight offensive rebounds, which Hobert Brabson paid off with a 3-pointer.
Free throws from Trent Peak and Ty Runyan kept the Cherokees in sight, and Will Benton’s putback with 1:22 left in the third was McMinn’s first field goal of the second half. But two more McMinn turnovers in the last 10 seconds fueled the Mustangs’ 6-0 run, which Davis capped with his steal-and-score to beat the horn, and the Tribe was staring at its largest deficit to that point at 45-34.
“I hate it for my guys because we had worked so hard and scrapped so hard to get that No. 1 seed, and then we come out here and not play hard,” Casey said. “And I felt like tonight, for the first time maybe this year, our energy level wasn’t even close to where it needed to be. And I don’t feel like we competed like we needed to be. That’s not who we are, but we’re going to fix it.”
Caden Hester and Davion Evans drained threes in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter for McMinn, but the Cherokees made little headway as Walker Valley made its first four free throws of an 18-21 team performance from the stripe in the final period. Harbison took advantage of an open lane the Cherokees left him for an easy layup, and Brabson got an easy offensive board and putback for a three-point play.
The Mustangs stretched their lead to as much as 15 points, and McMinn never got closer than nine in the fourth quarter.
With the loss, the Cherokees fell into the consolation game 6 p.m. Tuesday against No. 2 seed Howard, which lost to No. 3 Cleveland 60-45 in the other semifinal. McMinn lost both games to Howard during the regular season.
The Tribe will also hit the road for its Region 3-4A opener, which is tentatively scheduled for 8 p.m. (7 p.m. local) on Saturday.
McMinn would travel to District 6-4A runner-up Shelbyville if it wins Tuesday’s consolation game or to 6-4A champion Coffee County if it loses Tuesday.
“To our fans, I apologize for our effort, but we’ll learn from it, and we’ll grow from it, and we’ll fix it,” Casey said. “Sometimes something like that needs to happen. The best team I ever had in Kentucky, we got beat in the district championship and 10 days later we’re in the state tournament. So maybe that helps us, we’ll see.”
