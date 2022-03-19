SWEETWATER — Emilee Patterson finally learned to relax, and that’s when she made the impression she had been anxious to make.
The sophomore erupted hitting 3-4 with seven RBIs, punctuating her emergence with a one-out grand slam over left center in the top of the sixth inning, and the Lady Cherokees finished off Sweetwater 14-1 in six innings Thursday at Sweetwater High School.
“The first couple of games, I’ve been kind of antsy, freaking out, trying to impress everybody,” said Patterson in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “And in this game, I relaxed and did what I know how to do.”
And when head coach Mark Rogers talked to his players individually before Thursday’s game, he had some relatively simple advice for Patterson, who had also gotten the scoring started for the Lady Tribe (2-1) with a two-out two-RBI triple in the top of the second inning.
“I said, ‘Look, I just need you to have fun. I need you to come out and have fun,’” Rogers said. “I knew she had the ability. I could tell she had a good swing, and I knew she could hit the ball because she hits the ball well in practice every day. And I told her, ‘You’ve just got to have fun and get out there and do what you know how to do,’ and she did it today.”
Patterson’s performance was part of a 12-hit outing for McMinn. Reagan Wade also hit 3-4 with a double and tacked on four RBIs. Wade led off the top of the second with a single, and Sadie Brazzell, who hit 2-3, followed with her own base hit. A passed ball moved Wade and Brazzell into scoring position, but the Lady Cherokees’ next two batters struck out before Patterson, batting in the No. 8 spot, delivered the first of three times.
Kendall Coffey followed Patterson’s triple with an RBI single, and a passed ball for another run put the Lady Tribe ahead 4-0. Sweetwater (1-1) got a run in the bottom of the fourth off a Kylee Hicks lead-off double and Ella Fox RBI triple, but McMinn got the next two outs to halt any further threats.
The Lady Cherokees put up three more runs in the fifth. Lexi Cooley, who hit 2-4, skipped a double down the left foul line, and Wade followed with her own double for two RBIs. Patterson’s single later in the inning sent another run home and made McMinn’s lead 7-1.
Another Wade two-RBI hit in the sixth and an Addie Benton groundout to cross another run had already swelled McMinn’s lead to 10-1 before Patterson’s slam put the score in run-rule territory.
“That’s what we look like when we hit the ball. That’s what we were missing Tuesday (in a loss to Sequoyah),” Rogers said. “I felt like we stepped in the box today, had our confidence back from the very start. We didn’t score runs until later, but even after our first three batters in that first inning, I felt like we were on time, we were confident in the batter’s box, we were swinging at good pitches, and that’s what we can do.”
Brazzell was also steady in the pitcher’s circle with eight strikeouts against no walks, four hits and one earned run.
Weather permitting, McMinn played Kingston and Hixson to begin the two-day Tiger Classic on Friday at Athens Regional Park, after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian. The Lady Cherokees were scheduled to play their last game of pool play 10 a.m. Saturday against Sequatchie County, then begin bracket play Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Tribe then begins District 5-4A play 5 p.m. Monday at Walker Valley, whose Lady Mustangs are considered the district favorite.
