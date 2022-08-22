DECATUR – Coach Nicole Swafford appreciates that Meigs County is willing and able to battle back from large deficits to win sets.
She also cautions that the Lady Tigers cannot continue to make that a habit.
But at least for Monday evening, Meigs got away with doing just that. A rally from a 23-16 deficit in the second set propelled the Lady Tigers to a straight-set victory, 25-15, 26-24, 25-15, over District 4-A rival Lookout Valley at Meigs County High School.
“They focused, they dug deep, they did it in Tiger style,” Swafford said. “They didn’t want to lose. They have proven that for the last two weeks in this county. But we can’t let ourselves get in that kind of situation spilling deeper into the season. We’ve got to be better than that.”
Meigs (4-0, 3-0 District 4-A) was clinging ahead 14-13 in the first set before ending on an 11-2 run. Julia Howard sent down five of her match-high nine kills in that opening set, and Mattie Moore finished it with aces on two of her last three points, including landing the clincher on the side line.
But the Lady Tigers committed a string of errors in the second set that allowed Lookout Valley to reverse a 13-11 Meigs lead into a 23-16 deficit. But with Brylee Lawson on serve, the Lady Tigers roared back with seven straight points to tie.
The Lady Jackets got a kill to go back ahead 24-23, but Meigs survived the set point, and Sierra Howard sent an ace perfectly inside the back corner to finish off the set and give the Lady Tigers a 2-0 set lead.
“They got back in it and they realized serves are important,” Swafford said. “If you can serve, we can stay in it. So we’ve just got to keep working on the soft skills.”
The Lady Tigers controlled the third set, leading by as many as 11 points on the way to finishing the win.
Monday’s match was a potential stumbling block in district play, as Lookout Valley had handed Meigs a loss during the regular season last year, and the Lady Tigers had to go five sets against the Lady Jackets in the district tournament semifinals to move on to another region berth.
“I would’ve liked to come out a little bit stronger, but a win’s a win, a home win’s even better,” Swafford said. “We had a good crowd, and they got the job done. They just took a detour to do it.”
Moore led the Lady Tigers in aces with three. Ruthie Rogers and Gracie Kennedy landed two kills each.
Meigs continued District 4-A play with a straight-set win Tuesday at Tyner Academy. The Lady Tigers return home for another district match 6 p.m. Thursday against Polk County.
