DECATUR — Meigs County’s Tigers and Lady Tigers seniors enjoyed victories on their special night on Friday.
The Lady Tigers ran away with a 62-34 triumph over visiting Maryville Christian. The Lady Eagles made a brief rally in the second quarter, but that didn’t last long as the Lady Tigers regained control and cruised to a 28-point win.
“It was a good win for us and a good senior night,” Lady Tigers Coach Derika Jenkins said. “I thought we played pretty well overall, it was a good win going into the district tournament.”
The Tigers had a tougher time as they relinquished an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter and hung on for a 61-58 win. The victory wasn’t assured until Levi Caldwell blocked a last-second shot, which had it been good would have forced overtime.
Tigers coach Sammy Perkinson noted that Meigs didn’t have anybody score in double figures, but that everyone who scored had at least five points.
“I was pretty pleased with how we played,” Perkinson said. “I didn’t like the fact that we gave up an 18-point lead. But we shared the ball well.
“They are a good team,” Perkinson said of Maryville Christian. “Their point guard knows how to play and they have a good shooter, though we handled them OK. But their big boy inside wore us out.”
Meigs’ seniors and their families were recognized between games. The players recognized for their contribution to their programs were Cayden Hennessee, Sara Swafford, Matthew Boshears, Cameron Huckabey, Cole Owens, Alex Schaumberg, Jackson Shaver and Da’Quawn Tatum.
Also recognized were scorekeeper Toryn Lawson and boys basketball manager Blayne Skinner as well as cheerleaders Kendra Cornelius, Thalia Filer, Delaney Ford, Gracie Harris, Ashlyn Rayl and Rhyann Williams.
That was the final game of the regular season for Meigs. The Lady Tigers finished the season with a record of 16-10 and second in the district while the Tigers were 16-9 and also second in the district.
The District 3-2A Tournament, which will be played at Meigs County High School, starts on Tuesday, but the Lady Tigers have a first round bye so they will face the winner of Tellico and Loudon on Friday at 4 p.m. The Lady Bears and Lady Redskins face off Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The other girls’ game, which will be played on Wednesday, will feature Kingston versus Sweetwater at 6 p.m.
The McMinn Central girls will also play on Friday with a 7 p.m. start against the Kingston-Sweetwater winner.
On the boys’ side, the Meigs boys also received a first-round bye and will play the winner of McMinn Central and Loudon on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Central and Loudon will play at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The other half of the boys’ bracket includes Kingston versus Tellico on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and the winner of that game faces Sweetwater on Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Later in the second quarter, a ‘3’ by Owens gave Meigs a 20-19 lead with 5:06 to play in the half, their first lead since the opening minute of play.
The two teams went back and forth for the rest of the second quarter with Meigs leading 28-27 at the halftime buzzer.
The Tigers increased their lead in the third with Boshears, Ethan Meadows, Caldwell and Payton Armour leading the way to put Meigs ahead 37-29.
Later, a three-point play and two free throws by Armour gave the Tigers a 46-37 lead.
Meigs then accelerated to an even bigger lead to start the fourth quarter. A trey by Shaver, a pair of buckets by Tatum, a field goal by Shaver and then a three-pointer by Huckabey put Meigs up 58-40, an 18-point lead, with about 4:30 to play.
The Eagles, however, came swooping back and eventually cut Meigs’ lead to 58-52 with just under three minutes to play.
Meigs later led by just three points at 59-56. Meadows made two free throws with 1:01 left to make it 61-56, Meigs.
Maryville Christian then missed a shot and had to foul, but the Tigers missed the front end of a one-and-one with 47 seconds to play.
The Eagles scored to make it 61-58 and Meigs again missed the front end of a one-and-one with 20 seconds to play.
Maryville Christian had a chance to tie the game and force overtime, but Caldwell blocked the last second shot to preserve Meigs’ win.
The Tigers had nine players score, none had more than nine, but no scorer had less than five. The Tigers hit five three-pointers, including two by Owens and one each by Huckabey, Schaumburg and Shaver.
Fitzgerald hit another inside bucket early in the second quarter and that was followed by three buckets by Lawson, one by Hennessee and one by Howard as the Lady Tigers pounced on the Lady Eagles to take a 23-9 lead.
Meigs took a 25-13 advantage into halftime.
The Lady Tigers hit another scoring streak to start the third with two buckets by Howard and one each by Lawson and Hennessee. That put Meigs up 33-13 with about four minutes left in the period.
Near the end of the third, Mattie Moore, Hennessee and Alisa Carroll each fired in threes as Meigs led 44-20 going to the fourth.
The Lady Tigers cruised in the fourth on the way to the win. Howard led Meigs with 14 points, Hennessee finished with 11 and Lawson had 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.