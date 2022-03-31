Ty Barnett gave McMinn County all the time it needed to find runs, and even helped that cause with some sweet feet.
The sophomore Cincinnati commit rang up 11 strikeouts in his 6 1/3-inning start. Dillen Fields closed the final two outs, combining with Barnett for the no-hitter and shutout, and the Cherokees took down Ooltewah 4-0 and finished the sweep of the District 5-4A series Tuesday at McMinn County High School.
“If you get Ty on the mound, he’s always going to give you a chance,” said McMinn coach Matt Ray. “And he’s just a competitor. We were going to pull him going into the seventh, and he was like, ‘Naw, I want to keep going.’ And he just gives you a chance. And Dillen has been as consistent as all get-out this year, and he’s been able to come in and do a job for us.”
With offense at a premium, Barnett also helped get the first run for the Cherokees (8-4, 5-1 District 5-4A) in the third inning. Jace Hyde hit a two-out single, and Barnett followed with his own base hit to put runners at the corners. Barnett then got caught in a rundown between first and second base but, with some nifty footwork, stayed untouched just long enough to allow Hyde to steal his way to home plate, before Barnett ran into a tag out on his way back to first.
“I thought we swung the bat decent tonight, especially early on we got a couple hard-hit balls right at some guys,” Ray said. “We just did what we had to do with runners in scoring position.”
Barnett issued two of his four walks and hit one of his two batters in the sixth inning, giving Ooltewah bases loaded with one out. But Barnett then induced a pop out to shortstop and fanned the following batter to escape unscathed.
In the bottom of the sixth, Hyde got his second hit of the game, stole second and advanced to third on a sacrifice fly. Fields hit a hard ground ball that the Owls’ shortstop mishandled, keeping the Cherokees’ offense alive and scoring Hyde for the first insurance run. Matthew Pledge kept McMinn going with a single, Tate Norris got hit by a pitch, and Mason Roderick drove in two more runs with a single to shallow center, increasing the Tribe lead to 4-0.
“We put the ball in play, and luckily they booted a ball for us and gave us an opportunity, and guys took advantage of it,” Ray said.
McMinn is back in action 6 p.m. Friday at Chattanooga private school McCallie. The Cherokees’ cross-county rivalry game scheduled for Saturday at McMinn Central has been canceled, with a make-up date still to be determined, due to visitation for Tim McPhail on Saturday at McMinn.
Akens, an MTSU signee, recorded eight strikeouts against four hits and a walk in his complete game. Ooltewah spoiled his shutout effort in the bottom of the sixth with a triple and an ensuing RBI single.
The Cherokees responded by tacking on three more runs in the seventh inning.
Sam Goodin and Tate Norris racked up four RBIs each, with Goodin hitting 2-3 and Norris 2-5 with a double. Ty Barnett also hit 1-3 with an RBI.
