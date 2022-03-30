EVENSVILLE – Two early goals were too much for McMinn County to recover from to begin District 5-AAA play.
Defensive miscues led to the early scores for Rhea County, and as much as the Cherokees controlled possession and manufactured chances the rest of the game, they could not make a comeback and fell 2-1 to the Golden Eagles on Tuesday at Rhea County High School.
"It was an unfortunate result on a night that I felt that we were the better team," said McMinn coach Duane Rikard.
Ray Reyes, assisted by Zaamel Mercer, scored just before halftime to bring McMinn (4-2-1, 0-1 District 5-AAA) back within a goal.
"We made two defensive mistakes that lead to two early goals," Rikard said. "We controlled possession of the ball for the majority of the first half."
The Cherokees had several opportunities at goals that could have equalized or more in the second half, but they could not put another one in the net.
"We had plenty of chances in the second half, but we did not finish well on those chances," Rikard said.
Rhea, a newcomer to District 5-AAA, is coming off last year's championship in its former district, which included Cookeville.
McMinn turns around with another district road game 7 p.m. Thursday against Cleveland at the Greater Cleveland Soccer Complex on Mouse Creek Road, weather permitting. Rain is forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday morning, which could move the game to Cleveland High School's Benny Monroe Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.