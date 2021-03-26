DECATUR — Oliva Miller is the first Meigs County High School volleyball player to sign to play in college after she pledged to Tennessee Wesleyan University on Wednesday.
Miller was a two-year varsity player for the Lady Tigers and was named all-district once, with that being this past year. She was this year’s district tournament MVP.
Miller considered going to Bryan College or Cleveland State Community College, but she believes TWU is the right fit for her.
“No. 1, it is close to home,” Miller said. “And I also have some friends going there too. It always helps to have people you know going in.”
Despite only being in existence for three years, the Lady Tigers’ volleyball squad has won two district titles, one region title and went to the state tournament once.
Miller remembers the first practice three years ago.
“It was chaotic,” Miller said. “Nobody really knew how to play. But we worked hard at it. About the third practice it just clicked. We knew there would be an adjustment (to volleyball), but that shows that if you work hard you can go far.”
Far enough to play college volleyball.
“She has a good base and good fundamentals,” TWU Coach Josh Branan said. “She has the potential to grow and she worked hard.”
Miller plays outside and middle hitter for Meigs and Branan said that Miller will likely play the same position for the Lady Bulldogs.
“She will come in and have the same chance to compete (for playing time) like everybody else,” Branan said.
Miller said she contacted TWU about playing there and Branan invited her to a practice.
“She is athletic and she is very coachable,” Branan said when asked why he liked her enough to sign her. “And I got good reports from her coaches. I’m glad to make her a Bulldog.”
Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford said Miller is a hardworker and has gone the extra mile to become a good volleyball player.
“It’s hard to teach everything in an hour and a half practice,” Swafford said. “She has played club ball and really worked hard at it. Any time you put in the extra work you are going to get better.”
Swafford said having a player sign to play college volleyball is good for Meigs volleyball and, of course, for Miller.
Looking back three years ago at the program’s inception, Swafford wasn’t sure if she would have any players sign to play in college. But with players like Miller she thinks more could be coming.
“At the time (three years ago) I probably would say no,” Swafford said about if she thought she would have a player signing with a college. “But looking back and seeing the caliber of player that comes through this school, I’m not surprised. It’s great for the program and great for the school. There is a big future ahead.”
And Miller can say she kicked off that big future as the first Lady Tiger to sign with a college volleyball program.
“I’m really excited about going. It is a life-changer,” Miller said.
