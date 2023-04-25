DECATUR — The Meigs County softball team picked up two home wins to start the week, defeating Copper Basin 4-0 in a non-district game Monday, then taking down Loudon 10-0 in six innings Tuesday in District 3-2A play.
Against Copper Basin, Sierra Howard picked up seven strikeouts against six hits and two walks in her 5 1/3-inning start, while Lainey Fitzgerald struck out three and scattered two hits and walked one to finish the last 1 2/3 innings. Howard doubled in the Lady Tigers’ first run in the first inning, and Kennedy Majors homered for three insurance runs in the sixth.
Against Loudon, Madilyn Johnson led off the bottom of the first inning with a single and later scored on an error. The game remained 1-0 through the middle of the fifth, when Meigs (15-7, 7-2 District 3-2A) exploded for six runs in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the sixth to invoke the run rule.
Fitzgerald pitched all six innings and rang up 11 strikeouts against two hits and three walks. Johnson hit 3-5 with a triple and a team-high four RBIs. Kylee Hitson hit 3-3 with two doubles and an RBI. Howard and Graci Kennedy each doubled once, with Howard hitting 2-3, and Shelby Kennedy and Majors also got an RBI each.
Meigs played 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at East Hamilton and is back in action 5:30 p.m. Thursday at home against McMinn Central to close out district play for the regular season.
