LOUDON — The only dramatic moment Thursday was whether McMinn Central would hold Loudon to a single-digit score for the entire basketball game.
Lucy Davis had fouled the Lady Redskins’ Addison Garner in the act of shooting with 4.2 seconds left, putting Garner on the line with a chance to give Loudon 10 points had she made both free throws. But Garner made only one of two, which allowed the Chargerettes to run out the clock on a 60-9 smothering of their District 5-AA opponent at Loudon High School.
Central (12-3, 3-0 District 5-AA) held the Lady Redskins to two field goals for the game — one in the first quarter and another in the fourth. The Chargerettes scored the game’s first 14 points and led 22-2 after one quarter, 39-2 at halftime after a shutout second quarter and 57-5 after three.
As much of a mismatch as the game was, coach Johnny Morgan said the Chargerettes could still “at least work on some things, and I felt like we did” — particularly on defense.
“The biggest thing is the defense, and we’re not having a good concept of five-on-five,” Morgan said. “We don’t have a good concept of that, and that’s gotten a little bit better (Thursday).”
Central forced 13 Loudon turnovers in the first half alone. The Lady Redskins (1-8, 0-4) finished the first half shooting 1-of-19 from the floor.
On the offensive side, the Chargerettes finished the game making 24-55 of their field goal attempts, assisting on 16 of their makes – but again, Morgan noted there was room for improvement Thursday.
“As far as offense goes, for whatever reason we just try to do one thing, and I’ve still got some people who are just lost and they don’t know when to go set a pick or they don’t know when to make a cut and stuff,” Morgan said. “So we’re still a long ways from where we need to be.”
Kellan Baker led Central in scoring with 17 points, and Molly Masingale hammered out a statistical line of 14 points, eight rebounds, six steals, four assists and three blocks. Carsi Beaty and Kara Crabtree made it four double-figure scorers for the Chargerettes with 10 points each, with Crabtree also tallying nine rebounds and three steals.
Both Central basketball teams continue District 5-AA play today at U.S. Highway 411 rival Sequoyah. The girls tip off at 6 p.m. and the boys at roughly 7:30.
