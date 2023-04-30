McMinn County was well represented on the All-District 5-4A baseball team for 2023.
Jace Hyde, Jayden Miller, Ty Barnett, Mason Roderick and Brooks Berry made it five Cherokees receiving district honors last week.
Hyde, a senior, is one of the Tribe’s top two pitchers and also mans the shortstop position when not on the mound. The ETSU commit has a 1.697 ERA on the season as a pitcher and 49 strikeouts against 12 walks and 27 hits. At bat, Hyde has a .295 batting average, .419 on-base percentage and 14 RBIs on the season.
Miller, the other senior honoree from McMinn, is batting .303 on the season with an on-base percentage of .385. Miller leads the team in home runs with three this season and has tallied 16 RBIs.
Barnett, a junior, is the Cherokees’ ace on the mound, with a 1.75 ERA. The Cincinnati commit has rung up 49 strikeouts against 12 walks and 26 hits. Barnett also has a .390 on-base percentage and 11 RBIs.
Mason Roderick, also a junior, has been a mainstay at catcher this season while occasionally pitching. Roderick, who has hit clean-up much of the season, leads the team in batting average at .469, on-base percentage at .526 and RBIs with 23. Roderick has also caught six runners stealing out of 15 attempts.
Berry has made an instant impact as a highly touted freshman already committed to Alabama. The son of Tennessee Wesleyan head coach Billy Berry is second on the team in batting average at .394, on-base percentage at .471 and RBIs with 20. Berry has mostly played third base this season and has occasionally played catcher, shortstop and second base.
As the regular season runner-up, the Cherokees (18-5, 9-3 District 5-4A) placed the second-most on the All-District Team, after regular-season champion Bradley Central with six.
Bradley swept the Coach of the Year and Player of the Year honors with Travis Adams and Alex Brew, respectively.
The rest of the All-District Team was as follows: Seth Adams, Josh Leek, Luke Keith, Tito Williams, Spane Bristol (Bradley); Landon Franklin, Tucker Ownby, Braxton Smith, Parker Minnix (Walker Valley); Cutter Womack, Jameson Eidson, Reed Smith (Cleveland); Jalen Fisher, Ian Barley (Rhea County); AJ Robinson, Zach Barker (Ooltewah); Camron James, JK McKevie (Howard).
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT INFO: The District 5-4A tournament begins Wednesday and will take place at Cleveland High School. No. 5 Rhea County and No. 6 Ooltewah are in Wednesday’s first single-elimination play-in game, and No. 4 Cleveland and No. 7 Howard in the other. The Wednesday winners play each other Thursday, with the winner advancing to the semifinal round to face No. 1 Bradley.
As one of the top three seeds, No. 2 McMinn is already in the semifinals, which play as a best-of-three series. For the second straight year, the Cherokees will battle Walker Valley, which is the No. 3 seed again, in the semifinals. The Mustangs ended McMinn’s season in the semifinals last year, so the Tribe is seeking revenge.
McMinn plays Game 1 of its semifinal 5 p.m. Friday and Game 2 at 4 p.m. Saturday. If a Game 3 is needed, it will take place 5 p.m. Monday, May 8, or 6 p.m. if it is the only game that day.
Sunday is a weather contingency day, with game times of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. if necessary.
The championship game will take place 7 p.m. Monday, May 8 if both teams won their semifinal in two games or 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, if at least one team won its semifinal in three.
No games will be played after May 9. If the tournament cannot be completed by that day, the two highest remaining seeds will advance to the Region 3-4A tournament, with the higher seed being the No. 1 seed for the region tourney.
