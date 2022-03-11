COLUMBIA, Mo. – Due to inclement weather and heavy snow in the Columbia area, No. 18 Tennessee's SEC opening weekend series at No. 8/14 Missouri has been altered. Friday and Saturday's games have been canceled, and the teams will now play a doubleheader Sunday beginning at noon ET at the Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Sunday's first game will be televised on SEC Network, while the second game will be available online via SEC Network+ (ESPN.com/watch or ESPN app). Eric Frede and LVFL Madison Shipman will call both games remotely.
Additionally, an online audio broadcast featuring voice of the Lady Vols softball team Brian Rice will be available on UTSports.com for both games.
