OOLTEWAH — McMinn County baseball stayed in the hunt for the top of the District 5-4A standings with a dominant sweep of Ooltewah.
The Cherokees took care of business with a 10-0 run-rule win Monday at home, then finished off the Owls with a 7-0 victory Tuesday at Ooltewah High School.
In Tuesday’s game, Jace Hyde rang up 10 strikeouts while scattering four hits and walking none in his complete-game shutout. The Tribe then put up three runs in the second inning and tacked on one each in the third and fourth and two in the sixth.
Hyde, an ETSU commit, also helped his own cause with two doubles and a team-high two RBIs in his 2-4 hitting performance. Mason Roderick was 2-3 at the place with a double and an RBI, and Jayden Miller also hit 2-4 with an RBI. Ty Barnett and Brooks Berry also tallied an RBI each, and the Cherokees drew five walks against the Owls’ pitching.
McMinn plays a non-district game 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Sweetwater, then returns to District 5-4A play 7 p.m. Monday, April 10, at Rhea County to begin a pivotal series in the district race. The Cherokees are currently in a tie for first with Bradley Central, while the Golden Eagles are third in the standings.
The Tribe then comes home for the second leg against Rhea 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.
CHEROKEES 10, OWLS 0 (5 inn.) —Monday: Barnett was pristine from the mound in the series’ first game at McMinn County High School, the junior Cincinnati commit giving up just two hits while recording eight strikeouts against no walks.
McMinn steadily increased its lead each inning after going ahead 2-0 at the end of the first. The Tribe plated three more in the second, one in the third and two each in the fourth and fifth to invoke the run rule.
Berry led a 12-hit performance from the Cherokees with a 3-4 showing at the plate. Miller sent in a team-high three RBIs while hitting 2-4. Barnett and Roderick tallied two RBIs each, with both hitting 1-2. Reese Frazier batted 2-3 with an RBI, and Hunter McDonald and Jace Hyde each hit a double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.