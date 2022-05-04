SPRING CITY – Mountain View Raceway will host a regular weekly points race for eight divisions this Saturday night.
The Weekly Fan Zone will have four Open-Wheel Modified drivers in the victory lane area after qualifying this Saturday night for a meet and greet with the race fans. The Late Model, Sportsman, Open-Wheel Modified, B-Hobby, Thunder, Front-Wheel-Drive, Junior Front-Wheel-Drive, and Developmental Sportsman Divisions will be in action this Saturday night on the ¼-mile high-banked clay oval.
The defending Mountain View Raceway Open-Wheel Modified Champion Billy Palmer of Knoxville, Robby Reagan of Crossville, Kyle Shadden of Dayton and Dave Lester of Rockwood will bring their Open-Wheel Modifieds to Victory Lane to meet and greet the fans after Open-Wheel Modified Qualifying.
The defending and three-time Mountain View Raceway Late Model Champion Barry Goodman of Spring City in the Charlie’s Used Auto Parts CVR leads the Late Model standings with 192 points and holds a 46-point lead over Addison Cardwell of Knoxville in the Cardwell Racing Rocket. Jeff Jackson of Ooltewah is third with 132 points driving the Jackson Racing Special.
Cardwell leads the Sportsman Division standings with 196 points and has a 3-24-point lead over Bradley Goodman of Spring City in second with 172 points driving the Goody’s Power Sweeping Rocket. D.J. McMahan of Cedar Ridge is in the third spot with 142 points in the McMahan Racing Rayburn.
Jimmy Dalton of Powell in the Willett Powder Coating Lightning leads the Open-Wheel Modified standings with 98 points. Palmer is second with 84 points driving the Mighty Muffler and Brakes Tinch. Matthew Hopper of Lancing is third in the Charlie Hopper Enterprises Trick Race Car with 82 points.
Brady Lee of Knoxville driving the Lee’s Mountain Retreat Camaro is the B-Hobby Division point leader with 100 points. Jim Gilbert of Rossville, GA is just four points behind Lee in second with 96 points in the Rat Rod Chevelle and Adrian Williams of Chattanooga is third with 90 points in the Williams Racing Camaro.
Casey Cash of Spring City leads the Thunder Division standings with 188 points in the Duncan Family Camaro. Cash holds a 20-point lead over Chris Williams of Soddy Daisy driving the Anneke Wilkey Monte Carlo and Zaniel Rogge of Spring City in the Rogge Racing Camaro, who are tied for the second spot with 168 points apiece.
Josh Scealf of Decatur driving the J&S Towing Honda is the Front-Wheel-Drive point leader with 186 points and holds a 36-point lead over Nathan Adams of Crossville in second with 150 points driving the Adams Racing Special. Jacob Sharp of Crossville is third with 138 points in the Sharp Race Cars Chevrolet.
Nine-year-old Frankie Sharp of Crossville is on top of the Junior Front-Wheel-Drive standings with 146 points in the Sharp Race Cars Chevrolet. Chevy Adams of Crossville is second with 138 points driving the Adams Racing Special and Steven Clowers of Englewood is third with 134 points in the Clowers Racing Special.
This Saturday, the pit gate opens at 3 p.m. and the grandstand and tier parking gates open at 4 p.m. Pre-race registration and technical inspection will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Drivers Meeting is set for 6:15 p.m. and Hot Laps are scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
Pit Passes are $25 for adults, $15 for children 6-11, and children 5 and under are admitted Free. The general admission and tier parking ticket prices are $10 for race fans 12 and older, Children 6-11 are $5. and Children 5 and under are admitted Free. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
