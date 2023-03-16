DECATUR — Meigs County scored 12 times in their season-opening win Tuesday, but they only needed three to pick up their first home win of the season Wednesday.
Payton Armour’s complete game with 11 strikeouts led the Tigers to a 3-2 victory over the Red Bank Lions. Armour cracked a leadoff triple in his first at-bat and he was driven in immediately by Jacob Sims, who singled to right field on the first pitch. The Tigers took the early 1-0 lead to begin the second inning.
“Payton is a guy who earned this moment. He’s worked extremely hard in the offseason to be our number one. He threw really well today,” Tigers head coach Tyler Roberts said. “Without him on the mound I’m not sure today happens with a win, but he was and threw well. That’s all I ask of any of my pitchers is to throw strikes. He did an excellent job today.”
The Lions didn’t take long to respond as they found their way to home plate by way of a wild pitch and the game was tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the third.
With the game now tied, Meigs activated their run game. Sims drew a walk and immediately stole second. The Lions pitcher’s wild pitch advanced him to third and Timothy Hull’s sacrifice fly brought him home to put the Tigers back ahead 2-1 going into the fourth.
“Offensively we have to take advantage of base runners when we get them, especially early in the season. Hitting always lacks in the beginning of the year. We’ve got to take chances and put pressure on the defense to make those plays, make those throws on those stolen bags, and when you pressure enough eventually you’ll get a break that go your way and we managed to do that,” Roberts stated.
Just when the Tigers thought they scored enough the Lions came up with another big hit to tie the game at 2-2 in the top of the fourth inning, but the Tigers answered right back as Nathan Levy reached on a base hit and stole second.
With the go-ahead run on second the Lions pitcher threw it behind the catcher, allowing Levy to advance to third. Luke Pendegrass’ sacrifice fly brought him home giving the Tigers the 3-2 advantage.
“We did have a couple of big sac flies that were able to get runs in. Your percentage of scoring goes up with each bag you can advance. I would like to have had more than three but three is just what we needed,” Roberts said.
The Lions did, however, make things interesting as they blasted a leadoff triple in the top of the seventh inning, but Armour pitched around this jam as he proceeded to not give up the tying run, and Meigs won 3-2.
“He managed to pitch through some big jams late with a runner at third. He made a quality pitch to get the groundout. He’s a Division 2 signee for a reason,” Roberts explained.
With the game being close, Roberts was pleased with the victory but felt like things could have been better.
“We missed a lot of signs today, we missed a lot of stolen base opportunities that were given. We just didn’t execute the mental mistakes. Defensively we made some routine errors that shouldn’t have been made that we’ve just got to make the routine play,” Roberts continued. “We’ve got to execute better offensively, we would like to incorporate our sacrifice bunt game in trying to do that today. We were 0-4. That’s something you have to be able do if you’re not hitting the baseball. We have to be able to move runners by stealing bases, taking walks and being able to bunt. We just didn’t bunt the ball well today at all. We’re going to spend a lot of time on that tomorrow.”
