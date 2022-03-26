CLEVELAND — The openings were there much of the second half for McMinn County, but it could not find the back of the net and paid for it with its first loss of the season.
Missed opportunities to score goals led to a 2-1 defeat against East Ridge to begin the three-day Cleveland Classic on Thursday at the Greater Cleveland Soccer Complex.
Those chances included two looks at an empty goal with the Pioneers’ goalkeeper out of position, both after an East Ridge breakaway led to a go-ahead score roughly 10 minutes into the second half. The first of those chances, after an initial save, went wide of the right post. The second of them, a Zaamel Mercer shot that the keeper got arms on but rolled slowly behind him toward the goal, got cleared just before it crossed the line by Pioneer defenders.
Another great look at a goal, a well placed free kick from Bobby Rikard that set up a teammate with a one-on-one with the goalie, ended in a shot that rolled wide left.
“They played a great game really, overall, against a good East Ridge team,” said McMinn assistant coach Jordan Jacob, who was acting head coach Thursday with Duane Rikard serving a two-game TSSAA suspension for a red card in Gatlinburg last week. “And it was really unfortunate to not finish some of the ones that we had in front of the goal. Because if those go in, the mood around the game definitely changes if those go in. But sometimes the ball just doesn’t go in the net.”
McMinn was also whistled offside several times. Mercer also drew a foul in the last 10 minutes on a breakaway after being pushed from behind, but the ensuing free kick and corner kick came up empty.
The Cherokees (2-1-1) had a 21-18 overall shot advantage, although the Pioneers edged them on shots landed on goal 13-12.
East Ridge controlled possession for roughly the game’s first 20 minutes, but its first goal came in opportunistic fashion when the scorer stole the ball from the feet of Tribe goalkeeper Noah Graybeal and sent it to the net.
“I think that’s maybe just some early-season things we’ve got to iron out,” Jacob said. “Speed on the ball and things like that. Those are the errors I think, hopefully come toward the end of the season or postseason we’re not making those. But that’s what happens. We had plenty of chances at the other end. So it balances out.”
The one time McMinn converted came two minutes after East Ridge’s first goal, with Eli Underdown finishing off a run down to the left post for an equalizer. The score was tied 1-1 at halftime.
The Cherokees continued in the Cleveland Classic on Friday against Notre Dame, after deadline for today’s edition, and they finish the tournament 1 p.m. Saturday against Loudon back at the Greater Cleveland Soccer Complex.
