CHATTANOOGA – Meigs County fell Friday at Tyner Academy 26-0 in the Region 3-2A game.
Meigs got down early as Tyner, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in this week's Associated Press state rankings, rushed out to a 19-0 lead by halftime.
The Tigers could not contain the Rams' senior quarterback Josh Jackson, as he threw for four touchdowns to three different receivers. Meigs had a hard time stopping Tyner’s quick passing game. Screens to running backs and wide receivers kept Meigs' defense off balance all game.
The Rams marched 69 yards on their first possession of the game. Jackson connected on a quick wide receiver bubble screen to Marcus Lewis as he took it 29 yards to the end zone.
The Tigers got the ball back looking to answer Tyner’s score, but after converting on fourth down the first time, they were unable to do so again as they turned the ball over on downs at Tyner’s 45-yard line.
Tyner’s offense found the end zone again with 6:35 left in the second quarter. Jackson found Josiah Bridgeman for 39 yards, making the score 13-0 after the missed extra point. Bridgeman found the end zone after breaking two tackles.
“We didn’t bust any coverages,” said Meigs head coach Jason Fitzgerald. “They just got it to their receivers, they made plays, we couldn’t tackle them in the open field, and that’s credit to them.”
Meigs' most productive drive of the game came the following possession as they drove the ball deep into Tyner’s territory late in the second quarter. Ethan Meadows rushed for 24 yards on the drive, but then a mishandled snap cost the Tigers 18 yards, making it second-and-28. Two plays later, Meigs turned the ball over on an interception.
“I think back to a couple drives, a couple chances, and we just couldn’t finish, got some negative plays in there," Fitzgerald said. "We got to cut down on the negative plays."
Tyner got the ball back on its eight-yard line. With three minutes left in the half, the Rams went the length of the field to score for the third time in the half, making it 19-0. Jackson found Trae Ruffin for a six-yard touchdown pass. Jackson finished with 152 yards passing and three touchdowns at the half.
The Rams scored on their opening drive in the third quarter, making the final score 26-0.
Meigs' defense stood tall on the goal line as the Rams were looking to add more points later in the third quarter.
“The first thing I saw was we never gave up its 26-nothing," Fitzgerald said. "We had a great fourth-down stand."
The Tigers will look to turn the page as they head into their bye week. Meigs ends the season at home Friday, Oct. 28, versus Marion County. If Meigs beats Marion, and Bledsoe County loses to Polk County, they will play the first round of the playoffs at home.
“It will be good, we got two weeks, though,” Fitzgerald said. “We're off next week, then at home against Marion, we’ll heal up and be ready to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.