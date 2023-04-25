DECATUR — Meigs County might be getting itself right again if Tuesday’s game was any indication.
Payton Armour rang up 11 strikeouts in a three-hit complete-game shutout, and the Tigers pounded out 11 hits in a 10-0 win in six innings over Polk County at Paul E. Roberts Field, salvaging a split of the non-district series against their classic rival.
Armour led the way for the Tigers (14-9) at the plate, too, hitting 3-3 including a three-run home run in the sixth inning. The Lincoln Memorial signee sent in a team-high four RBIs.
Brody Goins hit 2-3 with a double and two RBIs, William Hogan 3-4 and Nathan Hull 2-4, as Meigs ended a four-game losing streak, which included a 4-3 setback Monday at Polk. The Wildcats helped out by committing six errors.
“It was a great day for the Tigers, especially Payton Armour,” said Tigers head coach Tyler Roberts. “We played much better defense today on the opportunities we had and William Hogan, Brody Goins and Nathan Hull all had a good day at the plate.”
Armour led off the bottom of the first with a triple and scored Meigs’ first run on an error. The Tigers added three more in the second on singles from Goins and Armour and a Nate Levy bases-loaded walk.
Goins’ RBI double in the third made the Meigs lead 5-0, and a pair of errors tacked on another for the Tigers in the fifth. After Armour’s blast in the sixth, Jacob Simms and Hunter Davis walked to set up Levy for the RBI single that invoked the run rule.
Meigs is back in action 5 p.m. Friday at home for a doubleheader against Gatlinburg-Pittman.
WILDCATS 4, TIGERS 3 — Monday: Untimely errors and stagnant batting led to the series-opening loss for Meigs on the road.
Polk put up three runs in the bottom of the third inning, then scored its fourth run in the sixth directly off one of the Tigers’ three errors for the game.
Meanwhile, Meigs got only five hits Monday. Two of those hits, an Armour double and Simms single, set up the Tigers’ first run in the top of the fourth on Davis’ ground ball into a fielder’s choice out.
A wild pitch scored Meigs’ second run in the top of the fifth. Trailing 4-2 entering the seventh, Levy led off with a triple, then scored on a Polk error, but two ground outs after ended the Tigers’ rally.
“We had good pitching today from Nate Hull and Levi Caldwell but crucial errors and slow bats lead to another loss for us today,” Roberts said. “We only managed five hits in the game and had errors in big moments that cost us, leading to runs for them.”
Hull started three innings and took the loss on the mound, while Caldwell finished out the game.
