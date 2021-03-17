MADISONVILLE — McMinn Central’s baseball team showed some offensive spark in an 11-6 win at District 5-AA foe Sequoyah on Tuesday.
The Chargers scored in every inning except the seventh and finished with 11 hits. Central Coach Chris Shepherd said it was a big improvement over Monday’s performance, a 7-3 loss to Sequoyah.
“We swung the bats much better today,” Shepherd said. “The guys went up there swinging and were aggressive. We still have some work to do defensively and with our pitching, but offensively I couldn’t be more pleased.”
The Chargers (1-1) will travel to Lenoir City on Friday at 6 p.m.
The Chiefs made it 3-2, but the Chargers extended their lead in the top of the second inning.
Jamison Blair led off the second by being hit by a pitch. One out later, Alex Ring walked and then Reno singled in a run. After the second out of the inning, Reno successfully stole home on a wild pitch to make it 5-2.
Central scored two more runs in the third on a single by Blair and on a passed ball and the Chargers led 7-2.
Sequoyah again closed the gap and Central was ahead only 7-4 after three innings, but the Chargers added a run in the fourth on a double by Corbett.
Leading 8-5 going to the fifth, Central made it 9-5 when McCain Baker scored on an error off a ball hit by Reno.
In the sixth Corbett scored on a wild pitch to put Central ahead 11-5. The Chiefs added a run in the seventh but it was too little, too late as the Chargers cruised to the win.
Ward, Corbett and Baker each had two hits for the Chargers. Ward finished with a pair of doubles while Corbett and Josyah Farmer each had one.
Corbett also drove in three runs while Blair, Reno and Ward each picked up one RBI.
Luke Morris threw three innings, giving up four runs on three hits while walking three and striking out one. Morris picked up the win.
Blair pitched 3-2/3 innings. He gave up two runs on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
Ring, who got the save, threw one-third of an inning without giving up a run or a hit with no walks or strikeouts.
