LOUDON — Both of Meigs Middle varsity basketball teams lost at Loudon on Tuesday night.
The Meigs Middle boys lost 41-23. Daylen Spradling scored 11 points and Tuff Ricker added seven points.
The Meigs Middle girls lost 26-25.
The junior varsity girls won 24-4 and were led by Taylor McHone with 10 points.
