PENSACOLA, Florida — The men’s lacrosse team made the program’s first-ever appearance in the NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Invitational Tournament on May 11. The team earned an at-large bid to the tournament, nabbing the No. 5 seed in the field after being ranked No. 5 in the final poll of the regular season, the highest ranking in program history.
The bracket saw the team take on the No. 4 seed, the University of the Cumberlands. The two teams had played each other twice before during the 2022 season with each team holding a win over the other.
Cumberlands scored the first two goals of the game to hold a 2-0 advantage early on. Jackson Lollis scored the first-ever goal in the national tournament for the Bulldogs, and Jaylan Steen tied the game 2-2 with his goal a few minutes later. The opponents went on to score the next two goals to hold a 4-2 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, only two goals were scored. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, both went into the net in favor of the Patriots. By halftime, the score was 6-2 in favor of the opponent.
The game took a turn in the third quarter. Cumberlands scored the first goal out of the halftime break, but Tennessee Wesleyan scored the remaining three to bring themselves back into the game. Lollis recorded his second goal of the game to cut the lead down to four goals. Patrick Thomas followed with his own goal, moving the score to 7-4. A goal by Kyle Gasior made the deficit two to end the third quarter as the scoreboard read 7-5.
Gasior opened the scoring in the fourth quarter, moving the score to 7-6. Goalkeeper Austin Hall and the defense kept the deficit at one over the next few minutes but Cumberlands was able to sneak a ball by to move their lead to two goals. With 2:15 remaining in the game, Lollis brought the team back to within one of the lead. The team could not find the game-tying goal though, going on to fall in the game by a final score of 8-7.
Lollis led the team with three goals. Hall finished with 10 saves.
The historic season for the Bulldogs sees the team end with a 13-4 overall record and a 6-1 conference, the most overall and conference wins in program history.
