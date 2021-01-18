McMinn County stayed steady even during the moments Ooltewah seemingly couldn’t miss a shot.
The Owls couldn’t keep up their torrid shooting performance forever, and the Cherokees ended the third quarter on an 11-0 run on the way to a critical 79-64 win in District 5-AAA play Friday at McMinn County High School.
Ooltewah led 56-55 with three minutes left in the third period, with Chris Styles drilling three 3-pointers and scoring 11 of his game-high 22 points in the quarter. The Owls had made seven of their first 10 shots of the period to take that lead.
But four straight free throws and a field goal from Ty Runyan, a Hayden Frank putback and a Donovan Daniel three-point play made up the Cherokees’ run to finish the quarter, and they led 66-56 heading into the fourth. Five Davion Evans points and a basket each from Daniel and Tucker Monroe increased McMinn’s lead to 75-60, and the Owls never recovered.
“I’ve been worried about this one all day long, because Ooltewah is very explosive and very athletic,” said McMinn coach Ed Clendenen. “And they shot the ball extremely well, and I wasn’t expecting them to do that.”
Friday’s win helped the Tribe (10-5, 4-2 District 5-AAA) stay in position to secure a top-three regular-season finish in the district, with games against 5-AAA’s top two teams, Cleveland and East Hamilton, looming next week. McMinn also has a potentially challenging non-district game tonight against Alcoa, which toppled Maryville in the past week.
“That was very big for us tonight, because we’ve got a huge week next week,” Clendenen said. “We’re about to really step up in who we’re playing, and it’ll be the hardest week of the year when you have Alcoa on Monday, Cleveland on Tuesday and then East Hamilton here on Friday. But at the same time, it’s a huge opportunity. We can really get a leg up in the district, and we’ll see where we are, defensively-wise in particular.”
Frank was a presence in the post throughout and finished with a double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Cherokees in both categories. Eight of Frank’s points came in a first quarter McMinn battled back from an early 11-4 deficit.
“He saved us, there’s no doubt,” Clendenen said of Frank. “He’s just getting better and better and better. And it’s really hard for me to take him off the floor. He’s become a great post presence for us.”
Andrew Beavers added 19 points, all on a 6-8 performance from 3-point range. Beavers finished a four-point play with 3:39 left in the first quarter that brought McMinn within 13-11.
Ooltewah led 23-21 after a three at the horn from Keyshawn Corbin off the bench. Two lead changes occurred before the Owls nudged ahead 34-29, when Beavers struck for three of his triples in the second quarter’s final 2:25 and lifted the Cherokees to a 42-38 lead at halftime.
“He (Beavers) really shot it well,” Clendenen said. “He was the difference in the first half. He was the reason we went in ahead instead of behind (at halftime). And so I was really pleased. He’s always got the green light, but he’s just got to be a hair smarter sometimes on the game situations.”
Ty Runyan built a statline of 11 points, four rebounds and four assists. Runyan, along with Jalan James, was key in defending against one of the Owls’ top threats in Deleon Petty, who picked up three fouls in the first quarter and sat for extended periods. Davion Evans dished six assists to go with his nine points, and Daniel blocked three shots along with scoring seven points.
The Lady Cherokees (7-9, 5-2) led 18-4 before the Lady Owls closed the gap with a 7-0 run. Oliver’s third 3-pointer of the first quarter ended Ooltewah’s burst and gave McMinn a 21-11 lead at the end of the period.
The Lady Tribe built its lead back to 31-16 in the second quarter, but Ooltewah again refused to fade away, ending the half on an 8-3 run as McMinn went 0-10 from the floor in the last 5:34.
“We were obviously trying to press in the full court and run a little halfcourt trap against them,” said Lady Cherokees coach Tim McPhail. “It was just a matter of being a second or two late in being where we were supposed to be, and then any time you’re trapping and you’re late, they’ve got an advantage. And they were able to get some easy shots and knock down a few of these and just hang around a little bit.
“And then on our end, it wasn’t as bad tonight as it was against Soddy-Daisy, but we didn’t convert on easy shots, some easy two-footers and four-footers. And when you put all that together, you allow a team to hang around with you.”
Two freshmen helped the Lady Tribe finally seal the game with a 9-0 run to end the third quarter, with Aubrey Gonzalez sinking a three and Ama Grimmett scoring twice inside. McMinn led 50-28 after three and led by as many as 28 points in the fourth quarter.
“I thought they really gave us a spark right there,” McPhail said. “Not that the first group wasn’t doing well, but when they came in, they gave us an extra spark and we went on that run that allowed us to put the game away.”
Oliver finished with 23 points. Gonzalez ended up with 13 points, with seven of those in the fourth quarter, and Addie Smith added 10. Grimmett also scored four more points in the fourth to finish with a season-high eight points.
McMinn returns to action today at home against non-district opponent Alcoa, then travels to District 5-AAA foe Cleveland on Tuesday. On both nights, the girls tip off at 6 p.m. and the boys at around 7:30.
