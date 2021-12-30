HARRIMAN — Meigs County just couldn’t make shots for most of the afternoon, but that wasn’t what disappointed coach Sammy Perkinson the most.
Untimely turnovers on top of the shooting struggles allowed Fayetteville to start the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run, and Meigs never recovered, losing the battle of the Tigers 35-29 in its first game of the Harriman Christmas Classic on Tuesday at Harriman Middle School.
“I knew there would be some games somewhere along the line where maybe we struggle shooting the ball, but I never thought as well as we shoot it everybody the same night would struggle,” Perkinson said. “I told my kids we learned one lesson, that this can happen. And when it does happen we have to learn to win ball games in other ways, and we can’t be making the mistakes we made tonight.”
Meigs (7-4) shot 3-18 from the floor in the fourth quarter, capping a shooting performance that wasn’t much better the first three quarters. The Tigers fell behind 12-2 after one quarter, with Matthew Boshears scoring the only points that period.
“That was just ugly, ugly basketball from the tipoff,” Perkinson said. “We didn’t have a good practice yesterday, we had some goofiness in us, and (an assistant) coach was out there with them saying we didn’t have a good warmup. He came over and told me we’re not ready to come out, and we’re in trouble.”
It was Fayetteville (7-5) that struggled to make shots in the second quarter, and Payton Armour and Ethan Meadows made 3-pointers to fuel a 14-0 run. Levi Caldwell’s drive to the hoop momentarily put Meigs ahead 16-14, but a foul on a Fayetteville three at the buzzer, with two of the three free throws made, left the halftime score at 16-16.
Meigs’ shooting struggles continued in the third quarter, with a Meadows three and a Da’Quawn Tatum inside hoop the only field goals, but the teams were still tied 22-22 heading into the fourth quarter.
But a two, a three and a two from Fayetteville to start the final period were enough to send Meigs tumbling away as their shooting woes persisted. Meigs played its second game of the Classic on Wednesday against Rockwood, in another battle of Tigers.
Meigs resumes its season Tuesday, Jan. 4, at area rival McMinn County, at roughly 7:30 p.m., following the girls’ game conclusion.
