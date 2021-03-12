For the first time since 2016, the men’s basketball program is going to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Men’s Basketball National Championship Tournament. This is the eighth appearance in the tournament for the program.
Tennessee Wesleyan was selected by a committee of Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) officials to take one of the two automatic bids to the tournament the conference gets in the sport of men’s basketball. During the 2020-2021 season, the conference made the decision to not declare a regular-season champion for basketball due to scheduling issues caused by COVID-19, a team that normally got one of the automatic bids to the NAIA Tournament. The two bids to the NAIA Tournament went to the AAC Tournament Champion, which was Union College, and then the second bid was to be selected by a committee. The committee chose the Bulldogs as the other automatic bid.
Along with the changes the AAC made, the NAIA also made some changes to the tournament this year as well. The association reduced this year’s field from 64 teams to 48 teams. The NAIA also began opening rounds with this basketball tournament, with this season seeing eight sites hosting six-team (three-team pods) tournaments.
TWU was selected as the third seed of the Montgomery Bracket B for the 2020-21 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Opening Round, presented by Ballogy. The team will face the second seed in the Montgomery Bracket B, the Warner University Lions. The two teams are set to meet on Friday, March 12 at 8:30 p.m. EST. Here are how the two teams match up:
A win against the Lions would advance the Bulldogs to the championship round of the Montgomery Bracket B, where the top seed in the bracket Faulkner University awaits.
A live stream will be available for the game. The live stream will cost $12 per game or a tournament pass can be bought for $20. The stream and live stats will be linked from the TWU athletics website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.