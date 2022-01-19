ENGLEWOOD – The Bojangles McMinn County Elementary Basketball Tournament is canceled Thursday, due to the closure of McMinn County Schools from staff illnesses.
The semifinals and finals of the tournament will all take place Saturday in The Roundhouse at McMinn Central High School, with the first semifinal game tipping off at 9 a.m.
The schedule for Saturday is as follows:
• 9 a.m. – Girls' semifinal, No. 3 Etowah City vs. No. 2 Mountain View
• 10 a.m. – Girls' semifinal, No. 4 Riceville vs. No. 1 Englewood
• 11 a.m. – Boys' semifinal, No. 3 Englewood vs. No. 2 Mountain View
• Noon – Boys' semifinal, No. 8 E.K. Baker vs. No. 1 Riceville
• 1 p.m. – Girls' third-place game
• 2 p.m. – Girls' championship
• 3 p.m. – Boys' third-place game
• 4 p.m. – Boys' championship
